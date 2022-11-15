Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rents continue to go up, new rules for Ukrainian refugees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 08:47 CET
Switzerland is not doing well in terms of environmental protections. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Rents continue to rise in most Swiss regions

The rent index developed jointly by the real estate platform Homegate and the Zurich Cantonal Bank indicates that, overall, tenants in Switzerland paid 2.8 percent more for their accommodation in October than during the same period in 2021. 

Zurich was hit with the highest increase  (+7.5 percent), followed by Lucerne (+4.7 percent), and Basel (+3.1 percent).

On the other hand, the two other in-demand regions, Geneva and Lausanne, experienced lower increases than their Swiss-German counterparts.

The upward trend is expected to continue in 2023, as rising interest rates, high immigration, and low construction activity will impact Switzerland’s real estate market.

READ MORE: What’s the outlook for the Swiss property and rental market in 2023

Coop to increase salaries in 2023

Switzerland’s second-largest supermarket chain will raise employee salaries by 2 percent next year, the company announced on Monday.

All employees will also receive a gift card worth 800 francs.

Those earning less than 4,500 francs a month will see their wages grow by 2 percent, while for employees whose salaries exceed this amount “raises will be adjusted individually”.

While higher wages are needed to offset the increasing cost of living, a UBS survey released last week found that inflation will “eat up” the gains, leading to a record-high loss of real wages instead.

READ MORE: Why Swiss workers are worse off despite rise in wages

Switzerland slips in ranks in the global climate study

Switzerland is in the 22nd position — down from the 15th place in 2021 —  in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), an independent monitoring tool for tracking countries’ climate protection performance.

It places below countries like India, Morocco and the Philippines in the ranking released on Monday.

Switzerland mainly scores badly in the sub-categories of “Renewable energy development target for 2030” and “Energy consumption per capita,” as well as “National policy” category.

Cantons tighten rules for refugees from Ukraine

So far, refugees from Ukraine have been allowed to keep their cars without their social assistance cut as a result. This is about to change, according to the Conference of Cantonal Social Directors (SODK).

All assets, such as private vehicles and jewellery will have to be sold, and proceeds to be used to live on before refugees can receive social assistance.

There are two reasons for the new rule, according to SODK’s vice-president Christoph Amstad. One is that “there had been negative feedback when sporty vehicles drove up to the social welfare offices”.

The other reason is to harmonise the rules for Ukrainians with those in force for other refugees, who must sell their assets in order to be supported by the state.

“The different treatment of Ukrainian refugees and other people in the asylum sector is increasingly being criticised,” Amstad said.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why do Swiss treat Ukrainians differently than other refugees?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

No federal help for hard-hit households, Geneva offers financial assistance to its residents, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:05 CET
Federal government won’t be helping households weather higher cost of living

Last week, the Federal Council has turned down a number of proposals to offer financial help to people struggling with increasing costs, a document prepared by the Economy Ministry and obtained by the Swiss media reveals.

All of the proposals, primarily aimed at low-income households, have been rejected, the media reported.

Among them were different forms of energy ‘allowances’ to offset the cost of electricity, as well as money to help reduce health insurance premiums.

Another possibility that has been examined — that of offering tax reductions to certain households — has also been turned down, as the legal basis needed to implement this measure cannot be created before 2024.

It is now up to individual cantons to offer financial assistance to its residents…(read below)

Geneva announces steps to help residents ‘protect’ purchasing power

The Council of State has decided last week to increase the amount of subsidies and housing allowances to protect the purchasing power of households. It also provides for an increase in family allowances and the maintenance package for recipients of social assistance.

“Inflation observed in recent months is causing a drop in disposable income for a large number of households, particularly in the middle class. The Council of State wants the people concerned to benefit from support to protect their purchasing power”, authorities said.

In this regard, the canton will offer higher healthcare premium subsidies, housing and family allowances, as well as welfare payments.

READ MORE:  Why Swiss workers are worse off despite rise in wages

Switzerland and France: Friends again

For more than a year, France was reported to snub Switzerland on the diplomatic arena because the latter purchased F-35 fighter jets from the United States, rather than France’s Rafale aircraft.

“This created some tension. There was a bit of resentment over this decision”, according to Ignazio Cassis, who is not only Switzerland’s president, but also its Foreign Minister.

However, the meeting on Friday in Paris between Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, “put an end to a year and a half of “tensions”, according to media reports.

“Switzerland and France are friends”, Cassis tweeted after the meeting.

MPs to vote on better living conditions for Swiss donkeys and mules

MP Anna Giacometti filed a motion in the parliament asking that the animal protection law be amended to include a rule that donkeys, mules and hinnies (offspring of a donkey and horse) live in special enclosures reserved just for them, and not be mixed with each other, as is currently the case.

“Horses cannot be social partners for donkeys, mules and hinnies, and vice versa”, the motion states.

Though this proposal may seem trivial to some, the Federal Council is recommending that MPs accept the parliamentary act. The vote will follow a debate on this issue.

READ MORE: Why does Switzerland have such strict animal rights laws compared to elsewhere?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

