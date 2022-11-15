For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Rents continue to go up, new rules for Ukrainian refugees, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 15 November 2022 08:47 CET
Switzerland is not doing well in terms of environmental protections. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
No federal help for hard-hit households, Geneva offers financial assistance to its residents, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:05 CET
