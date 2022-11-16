Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: When can a foreigner be ordered to leave Switzerland?

Being told to leave the country is every foreigner’s worst nightmare, but sometimes it does happen. What situations prompt Swiss authorities to take such a drastic step?

Published: 16 November 2022 15:14 CET
Deportations are done under police escort. Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Recent news that an Austrian pensioner who has lived in Switzerland for decades has been reportedly ordered to leave the country after asking what social aid was available to him, raises questions about what criteria Swiss authorities use for expulsions of foreign nationals.

The 63-year-old Austrian is not a criminal, and the only reason for his loss of favour is the fact that he left Switzerland for 10 years and his C permit was downgraded to B during his absence, meaning he lost his residency rights.

So what infractions does a foreigner have to commit to warrant the expulsion order?

In 2017, Switzerland enforced a law allowing it to expel foreign nationals guilty of serious crimes.

These ‘serious crimes’ were defined as “warranting at least a three-year prison sentence, including murder, rape, serious sexual assault, violent acts, armed robbery, as well as drug and people trafficking.”

Interestingly enough, “abuse of the Swiss social security system” was also included under the “serious” crimes category.

Why is social assistance a “crime”?

While the order to expel convicts is understandable from the public security point of view, including welfare benefits under the category of “serious crimes” is another matter.

Though to many people this may seem like a trivial offence, receiving social aid (or even asking for it) can in some cases stand in the way of naturalisation and even lead to a loss of residency rights.

In some cantons, this extends not only to long-term residents, but even to foreign nationals born and raised in Switzerland.

In fact, being dependent on financial assistance could not only cause the denial of residency, but also refusal to grant Swiss citizenship.

That’s because depending on public money to support yourself is not well seen in Switzerland if you are a foreigner; refusal to work is considered by some as an ‘unSwiss’ trait.

What happens if a foreigner is ordered to leave Switzerland but refuses to do so?

He or she has the right to appeal the decision of cantonal authorities to the State Secretariat of Migration (SEM).

If the appeal is rejected, they will be given a date by which they must leave the country. In case they don’t, they will be deported, which means police will take them forcibly to the plane or train leaving for their home country.

According to SEM, “The vast majority of persons ordered to leave Switzerland do so with police escort to the aircraft.”

If resistance is expected, “the person concerned is accompanied by police officers on a scheduled flight to the destination country. If repatriation on a scheduled flight is not possible, SEM can organise a special flight at the request of the cantons.”

After deportation, the foreigner can’t return to Switzerland for five to 15 years — depending on the severity of the crime and other circumstances.
 
How many foreigners have been deported since the law went into effect?

Data collected from the Federal Statistical Office indicates that from 2017 to 2021, the deportation rate for foreign offenders has averaged around 60 percent – in other words, 60 percent of foreign criminals who could be legally deported because their crimes are serious enough are actually sent home.

However, this figure varies greatly from one canton to another. Geneva, for instance, expels the highest number of criminal foreigners — 77 percent.

The rate of deportations also exceeds the national average of 59.7 percent in Basel-Country (72.7), Bern (66.7), and Vaud (62.3).

On the other hand, the lowest rate of deportations (27.6) is in Neuchâtel, with Valais (37.8), Fribourg (45.4), and Thurgau (53.9) falling below the national average as well.

Why is there such a disparity among the cantons?

The current law gives judges some “elbow room” in this matter, including those who come from a country that does not take back its nationals.

Can foreign-born Swiss citizen be asked to leave or deported?

Once they become naturalised, the law doesn’t distinguish between citizens who are born in Switzerland or abroad.

If, say, you were born in Italy, became naturalised, and committed a crime, you will serve your sentence in a Swiss jail and remain in Switzerland after your release, rather than be sent back to Italy – even if you are a dual national.

The only exception is if you are a dual national and are stripped of your citizenship after being convicted for war crimes, terrorism, or treason.

The reason is that dual nationals can have their Swiss citizenship revoked if their conduct is seriously detrimental to Switzerland’s interests — as terrorism or treason would be.

Between 1940 and 1947, 80 Swiss nationals were deprived of their citizenship because they collaborated with the Nazis.

More recently, in 2019, a Turkish-Swiss dual national lost his Swiss citizenship after being convicted by the Federal Criminal Court for being a member of Islamic State (ISIS).

The last such case, in 2020, involves a woman who was born and raised in Geneva but also has a French passport in addition to a Swiss one. She took her two young daughters to live in the ISIS enclave in Syria without the knowledge of their respective fathers.

In both these cases, authorities revoked their citizenship, banning them from returning to Switzerland and possibly posing a security threat within the country.

Whatever the reason for withdrawing the citizenship, it can only be done if the person has a second nationality. Otherwise, Switzerland would create stateless people, an act prohibited by international law.

SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED

REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Switzerland

People from around the world turn to one of the most popular search engines to find out various things about Switzerland. From money and geography to cheese and chocolate, here's what they want to know.

Published: 14 November 2022 13:09 CET
Before you came to live in Switzerland — or maybe even afterwards — you probably had a myriad of questions about the country — so do other people.

These are the most popular “what,” “how,” and “why” queries on Google regarding Switzerland.

Why is Switzerland so good?

This is a very general question, which presupposes that the country is, indeed, “good” in a variety of ways. Whether it is or not depends on individual perceptions, but here’s the top answer:

“The amazing mountains, heaps of lakes and beautiful villages make for the most beautiful scenery in Switzerland. These landscapes are considered to be what makes Switzerland the perfect destination for vacationing and exploring new cultures. The high-peak Alps and mountains make up to 62 percent of the country’s territory.”

In this respect — yes, Switzerland is really, really good.

Is Switzerland a country?

Yes, this is an actual question.

The no-nonsense answer is: “Switzerland is a small mountainous country located in central Europe. This landlocked country is about the size of [the US state] of New Jersey and is between France and Italy.”

Borders with Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein are not mentioned, but at least nobody is suggesting Switzerland is close to Sweden.

Switzerland is a real country. Photo: Anthony Beck on Pexels

Why is Switzerland so rich?

Switzerland does have a reputation of being a prosperous nation, so the question about its wealth is legitimate.

What is the answer?

“Historically, economic and political policies have helped Switzerland to be the most advanced economy in the world. Switzerland becomes so rich because of its stable political and economic system. Most wealthy individuals place their money in Switzerland because they trust the system and its neutrality.”

More information about Switzerland’s prosperity can be found here:

Why is Swiss cheese the only cheese with holes in it?

We don’t know for sure that cheeses made in other countries have no holes, but pertaining specifically to this Google query, the top reply is:

“Under the specific conditions that Swiss cheese is made, the P. shermanii produce a gas: carbon dioxide. Because Swiss cheese is made at a warm temperature – around 70 degrees Fahrenheit – the cheese is soft and malleable. So as the bacteria grow, the gases they emit end up creating round openings.”

Google has answers to everything

Google has answers to everything. Image by Firmbee from Pixabay

Is there a Swiss language?

This is a tricky one if you’re not familiar with Switzerland. 

A simple, but nevertheless correct answer on Google is this: “The four official languages are German, French, Italian, and Romansh. Each of them is spoken in different regions.”

Is Swiss chocolate the best?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

Scores of Belgians will likely disagree, but in the very least Switzerland’s chocolate has the reputation of being the best — and the Swiss will not tolerate any dissent on this matter.

What is the top answer on Google?

“Swiss products are generally renowned for their quality, and chocolate is no exception. In fact, this quality is not only reflected in the selected raw materials but is also linked to the expertise in this sector.”

While this comment may indeed be true, it is not totally unbiased: it was provided by an organisation called House of Switzerland, whose goal it is to promote Swiss products abroad.

Is Switzerland a cheap country to visit?

Please don’t laugh. You know the answer, but many people abroad may not.

As far-fetched as it sounds, it is possible that somewhere out there someone is saying, “Let’s go visit Switzerland. I hear it is really inexpensive there.”

The reply is clear: “Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe and really, in the whole world. Accommodation, food and other expenses are much higher than elsewhere.”

Are there things you would like to know about Switzerland? If so, ask us.

