For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED: When can a foreigner be ordered to leave Switzerland?
Being told to leave the country is every foreigner’s worst nightmare, but sometimes it does happen. What situations prompt Swiss authorities to take such a drastic step?
Published: 16 November 2022 15:14 CET
Deportations are done under police escort. Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels
For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Switzerland
People from around the world turn to one of the most popular search engines to find out various things about Switzerland. From money and geography to cheese and chocolate, here's what they want to know.
Published: 14 November 2022 13:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments