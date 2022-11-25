Weather: Temperatures in Switzerland set to plummet
Depending on where in Switzerland you live, you might have been enjoying the last of the mild autumn. But those days are likely over, as ‘polar’ weather may be on the way.
Blame it on the low-pressure system called “mega polar vortex,” which has hit parts of the United States in the past days and is now heading towards us from - where else - but Siberia.
“If the polar vortex pushes cold air north, it could reach us as well,” said Roger Perret, a meteorologist at the MeteoNews weather service.
This is what the situation is currently:
Und weiter gehts mit der nächsten #Störung: Die #Wolken dominieren klar, zeitweise ist es #nass mit #Schnee ab 1300-1500m. Am #Wochenende sieht es mit #Sonnenschein schon etwas besser aus 👉 https://t.co/KQGxlKQiP4 (gz) pic.twitter.com/V5N4G1y9dv— MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) November 25, 2022
How cold could it get?
The temperatures could drop to 0 C, though heavy snowfall is not expected before the beginning of December.
While this is the most likely scenario, weather is, after all, unpredictable.
The current forecast will hold true only if the polar vortex is undisturbed on its path.
But if “it stays in the east and mild air currents arrive in Switzerland from the Atlantic depression, it will be warmer again," Perret said.
In other words, be prepared for the cold, but hope for the clement weather to continue a little bit longer.
