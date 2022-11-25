Weather: Temperatures in Switzerland set to plummet

Blame it on the low-pressure system called “mega polar vortex,” which has hit parts of the United States in the past days and is now heading towards us from - where else - but Siberia.

“If the polar vortex pushes cold air north, it could reach us as well,” said Roger Perret, a meteorologist at the MeteoNews weather service.

This is what the situation is currently:

How cold could it get?

The temperatures could drop to 0 C, though heavy snowfall is not expected before the beginning of December.

While this is the most likely scenario, weather is, after all, unpredictable.

The current forecast will hold true only if the polar vortex is undisturbed on its path.

But if “it stays in the east and mild air currents arrive in Switzerland from the Atlantic depression, it will be warmer again," Perret said.

In other words, be prepared for the cold, but hope for the clement weather to continue a little bit longer.

