Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Reminder: Today is the deadline to change health insurance carrier



If you decided to switch your compulsory KGV / LaMal plan to another provider, or are staying with your carrier but are making changes to your current policy, today is the absolute last day when you should inform the insurance company of any modifications.



Your registered letter must be mailed today before 6 pm — even if it is not delivered tomorrow, the date on the stamp must say November 30th for your switch to be valid.



And if you are parting ways with your current carrier, don’t forget to attach proof that you have taken out a new insurance policy.



The Covid-19 law to be extended until June 2024



Few people today still think of the Covid legislation, but it stirred quite a controversy when it went into effect on September 25th, 2020.



As the legislation comes to an end on December 31st, 2022, the Federal Council wants to maintain certain provisions for the next two winters until June 30th, 2024, just in case new outbreaks emerge in Switzerland.



Among the provisions that the government is proposing is to have cantons, rather than federal authorities, assume the cost of Covid tests from January 1st.



The government has so far spent 2.1 billion francs on tests in 2021, and 1.6 billion this year.



The National Council will debate this issue, after the Council of States has voted to have neither the federal nor cantonal governments shoulder the costs of tests, deciding that it is up to individuals themselves pay for screening.



Swiss mobile phone provider has the best network



Every year, the "Connect" magazine tests the quality of mobile networks in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.



Swiss providers achieved top positions in 2022 – with Swisscom found to have the highest network quality.



Sunrise ranks in the third place, just after Austria’s Magenta. Analysis showed that Sunrise has lost data transmission compared to 2021, which was particularly noticeable on train journeys.



The smallest Swiss provider, Salt, came in sixth, but still ahead of some large, international mobile phone providers in the three countries.

Swiss shopping habits differ according to generation



Age is an important determining factor in the kind of merchandise people in Switzerland buy, according to an analysis released on Tuesday by Digitec Galaxus AG, the country’s biggest online retailer.

