Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Shortage of qualified workers reaches unprecedented proportions



Switzerland’s labour market is experiencing a “crisis” of sorts: the number of employers looking to fill vacant positions has grown substantially, according to a new study by recruitment firm Adecco and the University of Zurich.



The current demand for skilled professionals is “significantly above the level before the Covid pandemic,” the study found.



Shortages are worst in health and IT sectors, with industrial engineers and electricians also in high demand.



In fact, the scale of the shortage — especially in the Swiss-German part of the country — is such that even groups that previously struggled to find jobs — such as people over the age of 50 — now have a far better chance of being hired.

Advertisement

And speaking of shortages …



French health workers might have to pay to work in Switzerland



France too is faced with the shortage of healthcare staff, so authorities in the neighbouring French regions are considering asking their nursing students to reimburse part of their training if they go to work in Switzerland.

Healthcare facilities in border regions — including hospitals, clinics, and elderly care homes — can’t function properly because of lack of personnel.



The main cause of this problem, regional authorities report, is “the attractiveness that Switzerland and its high salaries exert on the French border areas,” which encounter difficulties in terms of retaining health professionals.



More than 50 percent of health sector employees in the Geneva area come from France.



For this reason, French border officials are considering having student nurses sign contracts in which they commit either to remain in France, or to reimburse part of the cost of their training if they opt to work in Switzerland.



READ MORE : Why do foreign workers flock to Switzerland?

Welcome to December: this is what is happening in Switzerland today

The month starts off with the new 2023 highway vignette going on sale at service stations, garages, post office counters, automobile services, and customs posts at the border. It costs 40 francs.

The sticker won’t have to be affixed to the windshield of your car until January 31st, but it's good to have it ahead of time rather than risk a 200-franc fine.

Another change has to do with the price of drugs.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has reduced the price of more than 300 medicines by an average of 10 percent in 2022, a cut that goes into effect today.

You can see more events scheduled for December here:



KEY POINTS: What changes in Switzerland in December 2022?



Advertisement



Beware of a faulty travel adapter



If you travel frequently, chances are you own an adapter which you use to plug your phone, tablet, and other electronics into foreign electric outlets.



If you purchased yours from Manor, it may be the kind that the government has issued a warning about on Wednesday, due to technical defects which present a risk of electric shock.



You can see the photo of the faulty adapter here.



If you own this product, the government advises to no longer use it but return it to Manor and get a refund.







If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

