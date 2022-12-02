EXPLAINED: How coffee in Switzerland is getting more expensive

Switzerland is a nation of coffee drinkers; on average, each adult resident consumes three cups a day.

If you fit into this category, you will have to dig deeper into your pockets to support your, um, drinking habit.

That’s because the price of coffee is rising quite a bit, especially in restaurants.

The reason, according to Coop, which raised the price of a cup of coffee in its restaurants by 20 cents — is the increase in the cost of raw materials, as well as higher transport and energy costs.

So how much will you have to pay for your daily fix?

Depending on where in Switzerland you live and what kind of coffee establishments you frequent, you have likely paid between 3.20 and 4 francs for a cup.

In the 180 Coop restaurants, where a cup coffee with cream used to cost 3.25 francs, the price is now 3.45 francs.

The price of cappuccino increased by 30 cents — from 3.65 to 3.95 francs.

In some 300 Migros restaurants, coffee with cream now costs 3.50 francs — 20 cents more than before — while a cup of cappuccino is now selling for 3.90 francs.

This is a new standard price for a cappuccino in Zurich and the eastern part of the country, while in the rest of Switzerland, it now costs 4 francs, which means a 30-cent increase.

As for Starbucks, it has raised the price of its coffee by 50 cents.

Smaller, privately owned coffee shops, which really depend on the sale of coffee, are now discussing their new price strategy, which they will reveal next week.

This price hike may be hard to swallow for coffee lovers (and leave tea enthusiasts cold), but Swiss consumers have gotten used to the increased cost of food and beverages by now.

Butter, oil, eggs…

With inflation still hovering around 3 percent, many other everyday items have risen sharply in price as well.

For instance, among foods that people in Switzerland have to pay more for are butter (up by 10.7 percent compared to the same month a year ago), margarine, fats and oils (plus 8.9 percent), as well as milk, cheese and eggs (plus 5.9 percent).



Non-food items have become more expensive as well. Among them are electricity and other energy sources like gas and heating oil.

However, some prices dropped at the same time: according to data released on Wednesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), cost of fruits and vegetables went down in November, as did hotel accommodations, which is good news ahead of the busy Christmas travel season.

Overall, electrical household appliances, personal hygiene and telecommunications products - like mobile phones - are now about 30 percent cheaper.

And while the price of healthcare premiums is set to increase in 2023, the cost of more than 300 medicines was slashed by an average of 10 percent in 2022.



