Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

French rail strike to impact some Swiss connections

The SNCF personnel will be on strike from today until Monday, causing several TGV trains from Switzerland to France to be cancelled.

Consequently, there will be fewer connections between Geneva and Paris, as well as Basel and Paris.



This site has information about which trains between the two countries remain in service.



Passengers whose train has been cancelled, can exchange or obtain a refund of their ticket, regardless of the initial conditions of the sale.



The cross-border Léman Express train doesn’t seem to be affected by the strike on the French side for the moment, but you can see updates here.



Advertisement

Zurich is testing menstrual leave



A pilot project is to be carried out in Zurich will test the so-called "menstrual leave."

The topic, originally spearheaded by Green deputies, has been debated for years, but now city councillor Daniel Leupi will finally take the project off the ground.



Anyone who suffers from severe menstrual cramps will be able to be exempted from work in Zurich's municipal administration for up to five days each month — with full pay.



It will be the first such move in Switzerland, which has laws regulating professional absences, but not specifically regarding menstruation.



READ MORE: For what reasons am I allowed to get a day off work in Switzerland?

Switzerland ranks as second-best place to retire



The new Global Retirement Index published each year by Natixis bank, placed Switzerland as the world’s second-best country for pensioners.



Forty-four nations were analysed in the survey, with Norway named the winner.



Switzerland, with an overall score of 80 percent out of 100, ranked highest in the environmental factors category, and received the highest overall score in the Finances in Retirement.



It also did well in health and quality of life category.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to get a visa to retire in Switzerland



Advertisement



Swiss inflation and prices stable in November



After peaking in August to 3.5 percent, Switzerland's inflation rate fell to 3 percent in the following month, remaining at this level throughout November, data released on Wednesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows.



In terms of consumer prices, rents, gas and fuels have increased, while cost of heating oil, fruit and vegetables, as well as hotel accommodations, went down, FSO found.





If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]