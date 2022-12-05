Geneva news roundup: Higher rents and will motorists have to pay a fee to enter the city?

You could soon pay a ‘congestion fee’ to enter Geneva

A feasibility study is under way to examine the canton's project to test the taxation of cars entering and leaving the city centre.

The proposed amount is 2.50 francs at peak times, and 1 franc for off-peak hours. The objective of this new measure is to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Estimates show that this move would lower traffic in the city centre by 75 percent, generating 130 million francs a year for the canton’s coffers.



READ MORE: What you need to know about Geneva's new traffic rules

Geneva sets quotas for third-country nationals

For 2023, the federal government will issue the same number of work permits to non-Europeans as it had this and last year : 8,500 skilled workers from third countries can be employed in Switzerland; 4,500 will benefit from a B and 4,000 from a L permit.

In addition, 3,500 permits are set aside for workers from the UK, as British citizens benefit from separate quotas: 2,100 under a B permit and 1,400 under an L permit.

These quotas are distributed among cantons; Geneva will issue 148 permits L and 92 permits B, the canton announced.

READ MORE : EXPLAINED: Switzerland's planned work quotas for third-country nationals

Higher rents for Geneva tenants

If you live in Geneva and your rent is tied to the cost of living, you may see an increase as a result of inflation.

Affected tenants in will have to pay an average of 250 francs more per month, according to public broadcaster RTS.

If you are affected by this increase, you can try to negotiate with your landlord, according to the Swiss Union of Property Owners.

These discussions are pretty much the only recourse for affected tenants. If they are unsuccessful, the only option is to seek cheaper housing — which is difficult in the city with Switzerland’s highest rents — or wait for inflation to subside, the Union said.

READ MORE: Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?

Geneva unveils its New Year’s Eve celebrations



December 31st is still more than three weeks away, “but we are happy to offer the population a free celebration,” Geneva mayor Marie Barbey-Chapuis said on Sunday, announcing plans for the festivities.

From 8 pm on December 31st until 3 am on January 1st, Genevans will be able to enjoy four stages where several local artists will perform.



The traditional fireworks will take place at midnight following the count-down by the Mayor on the Mont-Blanc stage.



The City has also set up three bars and 12 food trucks in the downtown area.

