When are Swiss public holidays in 2023?

As with everything in Switzerland, holidays differ widely from canton to canton.

There are only four national ones: January 1st (New Year’s Day), Ascension Day (May 18th in 2023), August 1st (National Day), and December 25th (Christmas Day).

Technically speaking, Easter Sunday is also a national holiday, however it always falls on a Sunday.

What else do you need to know?

If the holiday falls on a weekend, as Easter Sunday does, you do not get an extra weekday holiday in lieu.

For the purposes of this article the abbreviations for the 26 Swiss cantons are as follows:

Aargau (AG), Appenzell Innerrhoden (AI), Appenzel Ausserhoden (AR), Bern (BE), Basel-Country (BL), Basel-City (BS), Fribourg (FR), Geneva (GE), Glarus (GL), Graubünden (GR), Jura (JU), Lucerne (LU), Neuchâtel (NE), Nidwalden, (NW), Obwalden (OW) Schwyz (SZ), Schaffhausen (SH), Solothurn (SO), St. Gallen (SG), Ticino (TI), Thurgau (TG), Uri (UR), Valais (VS), Vaud (VD), Zug (ZG), Zurich (ZH)



January:

1st: New Year’s Day, National

2nd: Saint Berchtold’s Day , AG, BE, FR, GL, JU, LU, OW, SH, TG, VD

6th: Epiphany, GR, LU, SZ, TI, UR

March:

1st: Republic Day, NE

19th: St Joseph’s Day, GR, LU, NW, SZ, TI, UR, VS

April:

7th: Good Friday, national except TI and VS

9th: Easter Sunday, national

10th: Easter Monday, national except NE, SO, VS, ZG

New year, but the same public holidays, Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

May:

1st: Labour Day, BL, BS, JU, LU, NE, SH, SO, TG, TI, ZH

26th: Ascension Day, national

29th: Whit Monday, national except NE, SO, VS, ZG

June:

8th: Corpus Christi, national except AR, BL, BS, BE, GE, GL, NE, SH, SG, TG, VD, ZH23rd: Independence of Jura, JU

29th: St Peter and St Paul, GR, TI

August:

1st: National Day, national

15th: Assumption Day, AG, AI, FR, JU, LU, NW, OW, SO, SZ, TI, UR, VS, ZG

Men dressed in traditional costumes take part in the celebration of Swiss National Day at the Rutli meadow overlooking Lake Lucerne, on August 1, 2022. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

September:

15th: Jeûne genevois, GE

17th: Jeûne federal, except GE

18th: Day after the Federal Fast, VD

22nd: St Mauritius, AI

25th: Brother Klaus Festival, OW

November:

1st: All Saints’ Day, national except AR, BL, BS, BE, GE, GR, NE, SH, TG, VD, ZH

December:

8th: Immaculate Conception, AG, AI, FR, GR, LU, NW, OW, SZ, TI, UR, VS, ZG

24th: Christmas Eve, GL

25th: Christmas Day, national

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

31st: New Year’s Eve, GL

31st: Restoration Day, GE

