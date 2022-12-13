Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss pensions set to increase in 2023



The Council of States decided on Monday to slightly raise first-pillar (AHV / AVS), as well as disability pensions, to offset the inflation and the higher cost of living.

Taking into account the expected inflation of 3 percent and the increase in wages of 2 percent, the pensions will rise by 2.5 percent in 2023.



New study reveals interesting facts about Switzerland’s foreigners

The share of the permanent resident population aged 15 or more with a migration background is now 39 percent, according to data from the Swiss Labour Force Survey released on Monday.



"With a few exceptions, the population with a migration background fares less well in many areas of life than the population without a migration background," the study found.



The data also shows that in 2021, 63 percent of people who acquired Swiss citizenship were born abroad and 37 percent in Switzerland — being born in the country doesn’t mean that the person is automatically Swiss, and has to be naturalised to become a citizen.



Last year, 19 percent of the permanent resident population aged 15 or over had dual citizenship.



Big differences in price of fuel throughout Switzerland

There are significant differences in the price of fuel throughout the country, according to Touring Club Suisse (TCS) motoring organisation: up to 48 cents per litre for unleaded 95 and 47 cents for diesel,



"The price at the pump is influenced by several criteria such as the location of the station (city or countryside, motorway, border area, isolated regions), the rent of the land where it is located, the salary level in the region in question, and the costs to transport the fuel to this station,” TCS said.



However, a detour to benefit from lower prices at the pump is not always profitable, the organisation pointed out. A lower price of 5 cents per litre is only worth it for a detour of about 5 km and for a refueling of at least 50 litres.

Basel sees another kind of “cross-border commuters”



About 58,000 people from Germany and France come to work each day in the Basel region, which borders both countries.

Not included in the official numbers of G-permit holders, however, are beggars who cross the border(s) each day to “work” in the city.

Just like regular cross-border commuters, at night these people leave Switzerland to sleep in France or Germany, a new study by the University of Applied Sciences of Northwestern Switzerland shows.

“They behave like cross-border commuters and take [tram] lines 3 and 8 to France and Germany,” at night, the study reports.



And, just like G-Permit holders, beggars come to Switzerland because of “better opportunities to earn money.”



