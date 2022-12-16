Weekend weather: Snow to blanket parts of Switzerland

Snow fell overnight from Thursday to Friday, especially in parts of the central plateau (Mitteland) — the area stretching from Lake Geneva in the southwest to Lake Constance in the northeast.



“By Friday evening, we expect 5 to 15 cm of fresh snow," according to MeteoSchweiz weather service. "As a result, wintry road conditions are to be expected."

In der Nacht setzt verbreitet #Schneefall ein. Bis Freitagabend erwarten wir 5-10, lokal bis 15 cm #Neuschnee. Als Folge sind am Freitag winterliche Strassenverhältnisse zu erwarten. Es lohnt sich - z.B. im Berufsverkehr - mehr Zeit einzuplanen! https://t.co/2lv0pkyvq7 (ss) pic.twitter.com/HelrbP5rEC — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) December 15, 2022

However, while temperatures in some regions will dip below the zero mark, especially during the night, it will not be as cold as last weekend, when temps in certain areas dropped to below 27C.

The lowest temperatures this weekend will be -7C in the Swiss-German regions over the weekend, and -4C in the French speaking area.

In Ticino, on the other hand, which is typically the warmest cantonal Switzerland, temps will not dip below the zero mark, MeteoSchweiz forecasts

What about the weather in the mountains?

If you planning to ski this weekend, you are in luck: "about half of the country's ski areas are now open,” according to this site, which monitors snow conditions in the Alps.

“Fresh snow is forecast at five resorts. Powder is reported at 16 resorts and 17 are reporting good piste conditions.”

For instance, there is up to 1 metre of snow around Zermatt, 40 cm in the cross-border Silvretta Arena from Samnaun, as well as up to 55 cm in the 4-Vallées ski area around Verbier.





