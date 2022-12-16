Zurich news roundup: More direct flight routes and new speed limits imposed

More direct flight routes for Zurich

Swiss airline Edelweiss is adding three new destinations to its route network for the 2023 summer timetable from Zurich airport. These destinations are Akureyri (Northern Iceland), Biarritz (France) and Bari (Italy).

In total, the company will offer 65 destinations in 21 countries on short-haul routes in summer 2023. Compared to the 2019 summer flight schedule, 19 short-haul destinations have been added and three destinations have been dropped.

The airline is a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and a member of the Lufthansa Group.

Zurich speed limits

Zurich has ben working on introducing several speed limits on city roads.

The city council made the decision back in summer to bring in more speed rules as part of noise protection and as a measure to calm traffic.

The new concept for the third stage provides for an additional 150 kilometres of road with a 30 km/h speed limit, adding to the 37 kilometres of road where a 30 km/h speed limit has already been introduced.

A speed limit of 30 km/h has already been implemented on 25 sections including Nord-/Ottenbergstrasse, Lehensteig to Limmattalstrasse, Schauenbergstrasse, Lerchenhalde to Glaubtenstrasse and Ankerstrasse, Stauffacherstrasse to Kanonengasse.

From autumn 2023, a speed limit of 30km/h will be put in place in several other sections including Seebahnstrasse, Hohlstrasse to Badenerstrasse, and Schimmelstrasse, Seebahnstrasse to Manessestrasse.

A full list can be found here.

Why Zurich attracts tech workers

Zurich may be known for its banking industry, but it's also a big draw for tech workers - thanks to being a 'fintech' centre.

The city is now recognised as one of Europe’s primary destinations for tech workers; with some sources even ranking it as the best city in the world to pursue a tech career.

Due to being a fintech hub, Zurich has a connection to topics like cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with cybersecurity and biotech, are also in focus in Zurich.

Zurich police have to disclose nationality of criminals

Zurich voters decided in March 2021 that municipal police have to reveal the nationality of suspects in all reports, even though in previous years officers had deliberately avoided doing this, so as not to be accused of racial profiling.

However, on Thursday the Supreme Court has upheld the cantonal requirement, ruling that Zurich’s police force must continue to make this information public, as this is what the voters wanted.

The disclosure of a suspect’s nationality — along with their age and gender — is widespread in Switzerland, but Zurich’s practice came under fire, with opponents taking the matter to court.