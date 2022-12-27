Geneva news roundup: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang

Smile, you are on (not so hidden) camera!

The Swiss value their privacy, but maybe not so much in Geneva: more than 2,749 cameras monitor your every move in the streets of this city.

“Geneva is a city where there is not a single angle that is not under surveillance, to ensure that everyone respects the rules,” according to the latest report from the multidisciplinary institute Edgelands.

The goal of this research is to study the impact of increasingly digital surveillance on common spaces, said Bernard Rappaz, former journalist, and one of the linchpins of the project.

Cantonal authorities confirm the presence of these cameras, belonging to around 40 public institutions. This means local population is closely watched — more so than other cities in Switzerland.

For instance, the video surveillance system installed in the Pâquis district in 2018 is considered to be the “most spatially extensive and technically advanced camera system in Switzerland, focused on outdoor public spaces, with viewing of images in real time."

However, it seems that Genevans don’t mind this “intrusion.”

The study found that 75 percent of residents feel safe in their city.

This is thanks to the good image of the police and the many surveillance cameras in the streets, according to the Edgelands report.

Be on your best behaviour in Geneva. Photo: Pixabay

Genevans are the wealthiest people in French-speaking Switzerland

On average, the net wealth per Geneva taxpayer is 500,000 francs — the highest figure in the French-speaking part of the country.

This data comes from a new government report on the distribution of wealth.

These assets are certainly much needed, as Geneva is (along with Zurich) among the world’s most expensive cities.

Geneva also has Switzerland’s highest priced housing — both in terms of rents owned and properties for sale.

The tiny canton has suffered from an acute housing shortage for many years, with demand far outstripping supply.

One of the reasons for the shortage of apartments and, consequently high rents and property prices, have to do with Geneva’s geography and demographics. The canton is nestled in the southwest corner of the country, where it is wedged between France and Lake Geneva. The land for new constructions is limited, while the demand is growing steadily along with the population.

Where to ring in New Year’s Eve in Geneva

New Year’s Eve is only four days away — do you know where you will be celebrating?

Many people like to party at home with friends and family, but if you want to celebrate with more of a bang, a huge bash is planned on the Quai du Mont-Blanc by the lake on December 31st from 8 pm to 3 am.

On the programme: Live concerts including of the Geneva rapper Chilla and many other local artists, a karaoke tent with a giant screen, three bars, 12 food trucks, and, of course, fireworks.

In terms of music, there will be something for nearly all tastes, from rap to techno, not to mention disco.

This is the list of other New Year Eve’s events throughout Geneva.





