What's on: 10 things to look forward to in Basel 2023

Museum Night, January 20th

Basel Museum Night is an annual event where museums open their doors to the public with special exhibits and activities. Visitors can explore art, artifacts, science exhibits, and hands-on workshops. The city comes together to learn about the cultural history of Basel in an exciting atmosphere on the 20th of January. This event is a must-see for those interested in art, history, and culture.

Basel Carnival (Fasnacht), February 27th - March 1st

The Carnival or Fasnacht as it is also known is a beloved tradition in Basel, and it attracts people of all ages from all over the region.

It is a time for celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of spring, and it is an opportunity for people to come together and have fun. It consists of a three-day event filled with parades, music, and merriment.

On the first Monday after Ash Wednesday, the streets of Basel come alive with colourful floats, costumed performers, and lively brass bands. The atmosphere is electric as people of all ages come together to celebrate this beloved tradition. Whether you're re a local or a visitor, you won't want to miss out on the fun of Basel Fasnacht. With so much to see and do, this carnival is sure to be a highlight of the year.

Spring Basel, March 22nd - March 26th

Spring Basel is a completely new trade fair scheduled to take place in the Messe area in spring 2023. The event will feature traditional trade fair elements as well as interactive and integrative components, and it will place a strong emphasis on digitalisation.

In addition, the Sustainability Days will consist of four events focusing on sustainability in the areas of economy, society, and environment.

Young Stage Basel, May 11th - May 15th

Young Stage Basel presents a variety of performances for young audiences. It is specifically designed for children and teenagers, and offers a range of programming that includes plays, musicals, and other types of performances. The theatre is located in the heart of Basel, and it is easily accessible by public transportation.

The Young Stage Basel is a popular destination for families, and it is known for presenting high-quality productions that are both educational and entertaining. If you are visiting Basel with children, or if you are a local looking for a fun and engaging outing, the Young Stage Basel is definitely worth a visit.

Fantasy Basel, May 18th - May 20th

Fantasy Basel is a large Comic-Con convention in Switzerland featuring movies, TV shows, games, comics, and various other forms of art and entertainment. It includes an Artist Alley with over 200 artists and celebrities, as well as themed areas focused on science fiction, fantasy, cosplay, and more.

The three-day event attracts around 62,000 visitors and is known for its diverse and creative program. It is a celebration of creativity and fantasy, and an opportunity for fans and makers to come together and share their passion for these themes. If you’re a Comic-Con fan, make sure to save the dates in your calendar.

Art Basel, June 15th - June 18th

Art Basel is one of the premier art events in the world, and it attracts thousands of visitors from all over the globe. There is so much to see and do at Art Basel, it's hard to know where to start. From paintings and sculptures to installations and performances, there is something for every taste and interest. Whether you are an art aficionado or just looking for a fun and exciting way to spend a few days, Art Basel is an event that you won't want to miss.

General view of Jean Tinguely's Cafe Kyoto, commissioned by a Japanese restaurateur at Jean Tinguely Museum in Basel 02 June 2004. The museum, built in 1996 by Swiss architect Mario Botta, houses Swiss kinetic artist Jean Tinguely's (1925-1991) collection of motordriven reliefs, drawing machines, black-painted moving sculptures made mostly of scrap metal assemblage. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Basel Tattoo, July 14th to July 22nd

The Basel Tattoo is an annual event featuring military music and culture, with performances by military bands, marching bands, and other musical groups from around the world. The festival is inspired by the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - so expect the sounds of Scottish bagpipes and drumming in Basel as well as workshops and other educational programmes.

The line-up this year features around 200 pipers and drummers, as well as musicians from New Zealand, Mexico, the Middle East and Switzerland.

'Em Bebbi Sy Jazz', August 18th

Em Bebbi sy Jazz is an annual jazz festival that takes place in the city of Basel. It's a one-day event that attracts between 70,000 and 100,000 music fans, making it possibly the largest one-day jazz event in the world.

With 70 bands and 700 musicians performing over the course of 7 hours, there is no shortage of entertainment at this festival. And the best part is that it is completely free to attend, so you can enjoy as much music as you want without worrying about ticket prices.

Floss Festival Basel, August 8th - AUgust 26th

The Floss Festival is held in late summer and features both regional and international acts performing on a floating stage in the Rhine. The festival brings a fun atmosphere to the city, with up to 50,000 visitors coming to enjoy the music and the special atmosphere. The stage is located on a floating platform with a sail, and it is accessible from the steps of the Kleinbasel Rhine bank. With its unique location and diverse line-up of performers, the Floss Festival is a must-see event for anyone visiting Basel in the late summer months.

Basel Christmas Market, November 23rd - December 23rd

In case you missed it this year: experience the magic of the festive season at the beautiful and festive Basel Christmas market. Located in the heart of the city and surrounded by historic buildings, this market offers a unique blend of traditional Swiss crafts and modern attractions. Shop for handmade gifts, enjoy delicious Swiss treats, and take part in fun activities like ice skating and carousels. Don't miss out on this special opportunity to experience the holiday spirit in the charming city of Basel.