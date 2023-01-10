Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New initiative aims to facilitate naturalisation



The association Aktion Vierviertel has just launched a new initiative on naturalisation, aiming to abolish the lengthy residency requirement, as well as what it calls “arbitrary decisions” made by local authorities or committees in granting (or not) Swiss citizenships.



“The 10-year residence needed to apply for naturalisation is much too high," said Arber Bullakaj, a socialist politician and member of the initiative committee.



In terms of arbitrary processes, the initiative is calling for “objective naturalisation criteria.”



Specifically, “the same conditions should be applied in all Swiss municipalities in order to eliminate arbitrariness at local level.”



READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

Shortage of medical personnel threatens emergency services



The temporary closure of the emergency department at a hospital in Martigny (VS) on January 9th due to insufficient staff is shedding light on a widespread problem throughout the country’s healthcare system.



“We didn't think that Switzerland would be affected [by scarcity of health workers] so badly," Vincent Ribordy, co-president of the Swiss Society for Emergency Medicine said on Monday. “And this is just the beginning."



The Martigny closure is just the tip of the iceberg, he pointed out, and the lack of qualified personnel in Switzerland’s hospitals could lead to further shutdowns. “We thought that the capacity of the system would be limitless, but this is not the case," he said.



A number of Swiss hospitals are understaffed but have had difficulties finding qualified medical personnel.

Government urged to test arrivals from China for coronavirus



Unlike other European nations which require a negative Covid test for all visitors from mainland China, Switzerland decided not to impose any restrictions on Chinese tourists or people returning from that country.



However, Swiss MPs and health experts are now calling on the government to reverse its position and align with other Europeans.



Among them is Lukas Engelberger, president of the Cantonal Conference of Health Directors, who is urging authorities to follow Europe's lead.



READ MORE: Switzerland decides to keep borders open for arrivals from China

The 2022 unemployment rate lowest in 20 years



One positive development amid the grim war and inflation-related news is that the Swiss job market is doing very well, according to data released on Monday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The demand for qualified workers outstrips the supply, resulting in “the lowest unemployment figures over a long period — 2.2 percent in 2022, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points percent compared to 2021," SECO said.



A challenge for 2023 is that “companies will have to continue to fight to position themselves as an attractive employer, in particular through training and employment policies, in order to promote a rebalancing between supply and demand,” SECO noted.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



