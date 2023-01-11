Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

High avalanche risk in the Alps



It seems that skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts can’t catch a break.



The abundant amount of snow that finally fell in the mountains in the last two days has increased the danger of avalanches, especially in the Western Alps, where strong winds are causing snowdrifts.



The danger is particularly high (4 out of 4) in the Valais and the Bernese Alps, while it is only slightly lower (3 out of 4) in Graubünden, according to MeteoNews weather service.

Skiers are advised not to stray off the official pistes.

Swiss drug regulator warns about illegally imported meds



Drug regulator agency Swissmedic has issued a warning on Tuesday against "the risk of dependence associated with the long-term use of nasal sprays and laxatives.”

They concern primarily medicines ordered from foreign online pharmacies.

“Over the last few years, Swissmedic has regularly seized illegal imports of nasal sprays and certain laxatives,” which, when taken regularly over time can cause dependence and other serious side effects, the agency said in a press release.



“Nevertheless, alarming quantities of over-the-counter preparations can still be obtained from certain foreign mail-order pharmacies."



People who do so not only endanger their health, but also “may face criminal charges,” according to Swissmedic.

Yet another study confirms that rents in Switzerland are rising

On average, rents across the country grew by 2.8 percent in 2022, as reported in the new Homegate Rental Index published on Tuesday.



That is more than in all the previous years since the start of the survey in 2009.



“This strong increase is the result of a growing shortage in the rental housing market coupled with an increase in heating costs and utilities,” the study reported.



Rents have risen in every canton, with some hikes exceeding the national average.



The biggest increase — 6.7 percent — is reported in Graubünden, followed by Zurich (6.2 percent), Lugano (5.3 percent), as well as Basel and Lucerne (3.7 percent each).



READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Where in Switzerland are property prices and rents rising the most?

A city in St. Gallen rewarded for ‘boldness and innovation'



Lichtensteig (not to be confused with Liechtenstein), an ancient town in the canton of St. Gallen, won the 2023 Wakker Prize, awarded annually by the Swiss Heritage Society (SHS) to a town in Switzerland, which excels in the development and preservation of its architectural heritage.



Lichtensteig won the prize for “its audacity and innovation,” SHS announced on Tuesday.



It called Lichtensteig a “self-confident small town that offers inexpensive space for the realisation of your own visions and ideas.”

This is not the first time the town has won accolades: it is also featured among The Most Beautiful Villages in Switzerland.



READ MORE: Switzerland's ten most beautiful villages you have to visit



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





