Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss passport among the best in the world



Out of 109 countries surveyed, Switzerland’s passport ranks in the seventh place in terms of the number of international destinations that can be accessed without a visa.



That’s the result of an annual ranking released on Wednesday by Henley & Partners, a consulting firm for citizenship issues, which is based on the data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



Swiss passport entitles its holders to enter 186 out of 227 countries without a visa — the same number as passports from Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, and the United States.



Heading the ranking is the Japanese passport, allowing visa-free entry to 193 nations.

Swiss government stands by its 'no Covid test' decision for China



On December 30th, the government said that it would likely not follow the EU’s lead in requiring travellers from China to undergo Covid testing upon arrival. It deferred its final decision on the matter until January 11th.



On Wednesday, the Federal Council confirmed its earlier position that people from China “should not be required to undergo compulsory Covid testing at the present time," as the current epidemiological situation “does not warrant” such a measure.



“The Omicron variants presently circulating in China pose only a small risk to the Swiss population and the Swiss health system," the government announced.

READ MORE: Switzerland decides to keep borders open for arrivals from China

The Federal Council does, however, comply with the EU rules concerning Russia:

Switzerland no longer accepts travel documents from Russian-occupied territories

The new Russian travel documents issued to people living in Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine and in Georgia, are no longer accepted for obtaining a Swiss visa, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

With this ruling, Switzerland is on the same page as the European Union, which introduced this measure on December 8th.

“The EU decision constitutes a development of the Schengen area, which Switzerland is obliged to adopt,” the Federal Council said. “It has its origins in the new naturalisation practice that Russia has introduced in the occupied regions of Ukraine and the separatist territories of Georgia.”



