Jobs in Switzerland: Five in-demand sectors in 2023

In recent years the impact of the pandemic hit the Swiss jobs market and saw unemployment rise. But since then the job market recovered and the problem has been filling vacancies.

New positions are available every day despite global and regional risks, a recently published quarterly survey by the personnel service provider Manpower Group shows.

According to the company, all 9 economic sectors are planning new hires compared to the previous year, with the hiring prospects at 24 percent for Q1 2023.

"The continued high recruitment intentions of employers are likely to be due to the shortage of skilled workers, which will also occupy many sectors in the near future. Qualified employees remain a rare commodity in Switzerland,” said Jan Jacob, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Schweiz.

Here are some sectors that in need of workers throughout Switzerland but particularly in job hubs such as Zurich.

Nursing

Lucky for Zurich, the economic slump caused by Covid-19 has not led to a large wave of redundancies. Instead, the unemployment rate has been falling steadily since March 2021 and with the number of vacancies on an upward trend, the need for new staff is as urgent as ever.

With healthcare being Switzerland’s most in-demand sector, it comes as little surprise that the field of medicine and healthcare currently boasts some of the most vacancies. Whether it’s medical staff, doctors’ secretaries, or radiology assistants, jobseekers in the medical field have their pick in 2023 – qualifications permitting of course.

READ ALSO: Working in Switzerland - Job market booms but filling vacancies proves problematic

Gastronomy

Those employed or hoping to be employed in catering can also look to the future with optimism. The industry, which was understandably amongst the worst hit by the coronavirus crisis, is making an unexpected swift recovery.

If you have completed an apprenticeship as a chef (EFZ), the catering world is – no pun intended - your oyster. Gain experience as a commis de cuisine in all areas of the kitchen, or better yet, prove your worth by managing an entire kitchen as a sous chef. The best part? When it comes to catering, attitude is everything. A friendly personality, the ability to work in a team and under pressure will get you further than any diploma.

Skilled trades

With the increase of technology in traditional industries and an ageing demographic of existing skilled trades employees, the demand for new skilled trades talent is among the highest in Switzerland.

Since 2016, the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland has continued to increase. It was only in 2020 that this index fell by 17 percent for the first time and was then again affected by the pandemic. Companies are desperately looking for specialist staff in order to be able to counteract the shortage of skilled workers in the fields of engineering, medicine, pharmacy and similar. So, if you happen to be an engineer, electrician, welder, or mechanic, finding a well-paying job should be easy enough.

READ ALSO: How hard is finding work in Zurich if you don't speak German?

Accounting and financial services

Accounting is one of the healthiest sectors in Switzerland with an unemployment rate close to zero. Though the sector slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, chartered accountants, financial controllers, auditors, analysts, and information managers remain in high demand on the Zurich job market and that is not likely to change during 2023.

In addition to the certifications required to work in accountancy, such as a Kauffmann/frau diploma and further education in accountancy, applicants will also be required to be team players, reliable and show a willingness to help. When it comes to financial services, those with experience working abroad or in an international company may just have edge.

Sales representatives

A quick browse through any job search engine proves that there is ample opportunity also for Zurich-based sales representatives, be it B2C or B2B.

Working as a sales representative is a great opportunity for those with sales, marketing and customer skills and a flair for speaking and listening. But while important, it’s not all in the skillset. Applicants will also need to have completed an apprenticeship, have relevant work experience or have studied in the field.