Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland will get through the winter without a power shortage

Despite earlier fears about power outages, this scenario now seems highly unlikely, according to Urs Meister, managing director of the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom).



The main reason for this optimistic outlook is the relatively mild winter so far, meaning that less gas (which is used to produce electricity) has been consumed until now than usually during this period.



That, in turn, implies that Swiss reservoirs are filled at a "significantly above-average" level: 75 percent, versus 55 to 60 percent, which is normal at this time of year.

Gender bias in pension payments persists



As in previous years, there were significant differences in second and third pillar payouts between men and women.



A study released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows that last year the median amount of new occupational pensions (second pillar) was 1,201 francs per month for women and 2,100 francs for men.



For the third pillar, the median amount of lump sum benefits was nearly 159,524 francs for men and 64,459 francs for women.



These inequalities between the sexes can be explained by different career paths, FSO said: women interrupt their professional activity and work part-time far more often than men, which results in different payouts at the time of retirement.



Aldi Switzerland stops air deliveries of fruit and vegetables



Aldi customers in Switzerland will no longer find imported produce on the store shelves, as the retailer has phased out airplane deliveries in favour of local and seasonal production and more climate-friendly transport alternatives.



“Sustainability in the supply chain is a central pillar of the Aldi philosophy,” the retailer said in a press release on Thursday. “One of our goals was to make all of our fruit and vegetables fly-free.”



In order to encourage consumers to buy locally sourced produce, Aldi also limits advertising for strawberries only to the period of their harvest in Switzerland, even though it offers this fruit year-round.

French speeder deprived of Swiss passport



In yet another example of Swiss authorities denying citizenship to eligible candidates, a French citizen’s application for naturalisation was rejected because he was caught speeding.



The Frenchman, who has lived in Switzerland for 40 years and owns several high-end businesses here, reportedly drove past a 40-km/h construction site at 80 km/h.



The naturalisation committee took this act to mean than the candidate was "not successfully integrated," Swiss media reported on Thursday.



