Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss economist: employers must pay tax for hiring immigrants



Switzerland's anti-EU factions are continuing to look for ways to curtail immigration.



One, proposed by Hans-Jörg Bertschi, co-president of the Autonomiesuisse association, calls for Swiss companies which recruit workers abroad rather than hiring from within Switzerland to pay an “immigration tax.”



This measure is intended to curb the growing number of foreign workers in Switzerland by making them less attractive to Swiss employers, he said in an interview with Neue Zürcher Zeitung.



This idea can’t, however, be implemented, as it is not compatible with the Free Movement of Persons agreement that Switzerland has with the EU, and it would be seen by Brussels as discriminatory.



Swiss labour market grew substantially in 2022



Switzerland’s employment market boomed last year, recording a 23-percent increase in job offers compared to 2021, according to a study published on Tuesday Adecco recruitment agency.



“The Swiss labour market ended the year in very good shape,” said Marcel Keller, director of Adecco Switzerland.



The study highlights the upward trend in job offers in the service and sales sector (+47 percent). Other professions with strong recruitment include skilled office and administrative staff (+34 percent), as well as hotel and restaurant industry (+28 percent).



Eastern Switzerland and the Mittelland experienced the highest labour demand, while the market was less dynamic in the northwest part of the country.

Three Swiss family businesses ranked among the world's top 100



Three family businesses based in Switzerland are included in the top global 100 companies in terms of revenue, according to the index released by EY Switzerland and the University of St. Gallen on Tuesday.



They are the Basel-based pharmaceutical giant Roche, in 16th place; the logistics company Kühne + Nagel (45th place), and the Geneva luxury group Richemont (79th).



Thirteen other Swiss companies are ranked in the top 500: Tetra Laval International (114th), Emil Frey Group (122nd), Liebherr-International (135th), Schindler Holding (143rd), DKSH Holding (145th), Swatch Group (238th), Barry Callebaut (240th), Firmenich International (372nd), Amag Automobil-und Motoren (384th), Omya (423rd), Stadler Rail (447th), Bucher Industries (485th), and Endress+Hauser (491st).

Wait a minute…how did the Matterhorn end up in France?



In what can only be a case of geographical confusion or misappropriation, the French government’s avalanche prevention video features not one of France’s many mountains, but rather Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn.

If anything, the mighty Matterhorn (le Cervin in French) borders Italy, not France, so how this geographic switch occurred is anyone’s guess.



Some Twitter users, however, have set the record (and geography) straight.

Hadrien Brect tweeted: "The Cervin is always beautiful in video, but it's still a mountain in Switzerland."

