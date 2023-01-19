Switzerland 'in favour of minimum corporate tax rate'

In December, the EU adopted the minimum 15-percent tax to be levied on profits made by multinationals within their borders, in line with the October 2021 agreement reached at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by 137 jurisdictions.

The Swiss Parliament has also validated the reform, which intends to impose this tax on all large companies, whose turnover exceeds 750 million euros.

However, Keller-Sutter said that, unlike other countries, where the new measure has to be accepted by MPs only, in Switzerland it must be put to a referendum before it can (or not) become law.

The national vote on this issue is scheduled for June 18th.

If approved at the polls, the new legislation will enter into force in 2024.

The additional revenue generated by the new measure, estimated at between 1 and 2.5 billion francs annually, will be distributed among the cantons (75 percent), with the remaining 25 percent going to the federal government.

Current corporate tax rates in Switzerland vary between 11.9 percent and 21 percent, depending on the canton.

The lowest rate is in Zug and the highest in Bern.

At the federal level, a statutory tax rate is 8.5 percent.

The new legislation, if approved by voters, will apply only to companies and not impact individual taxes.

