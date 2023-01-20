Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Older workers can find employment quicker than before



Typically, the older a job seeker is, the longer it takes them to be hired, as employers usually favour younger candidates. This is the case especially in a highly competitive market, where jobs are scarce.



However, given a current high demand and the number of vacancies on the Swiss labour market, people over the age of 50 can now find employment faster than in the past, according to new research by Von Rundstedt outplacement firm.



The search duration for people in this age group dropped from eight months in 2020 to just over six months in 2022, the study found.



23-franc/hour minimum wage sought in Vaud



After Geneva, Neuchâtel, Jura, Ticino, and Basel-City, trade unions and left-leaning groups are now seeking to introduce the minimum hourly salary in Vaud as well.



The draft of the proposal was submitted this week to the cantonal Chancellery, and the organsing committee will launch the collection of signatures to get this issue on a ballot.



If accepted by canton’s voters, the proposed 23-franc-per-hour pay would equal Geneva’s (often called “the world’s highest minimum wage”); it is 21 francs / hour in Basel-City; 20 in Neuchàtel and Jura, and 19 in Ticino.



These amounts vary as they reflect the cost of living in each of these cantons.



Illegal immigration to Switzerland almost tripled in 2022

Last year, more than 52,000 arrests for illegal immigration took place in Switzerland, according to data released by the by the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security (OFDF) on Thursday.



This number is three times higher than in 2021, when 18,859 illegal aliens — mostly from Afghanistan and Morocco — were intercepted.



The overall number of illegal immigrants is, however, is higher, as many are living under the radar and therefore undetected.

Zurich has the best pizza (outside of Italy)



Forget fondue and raclette — Switzerland’s largest city is now known for its pizza.



At least this is the verdict of Gambero Rosso, an Italian food and wine magazine, which awarded the title of "Pizzeria of the Year" to the Napulé restaurant in Zurich.



The magazine specified, however, that Napulé serves the best pizza outside Italy.



The restaurant’s owner, Raffaele Tromiro, was born in Naples, so he is not a stranger to the art of pizza-making.



“Just as you need great poets to write a beautiful poem, for a real pizza you need hands that work with passion and absolute dedication,” Tromiro said.



