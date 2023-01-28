Three top ski resorts within easy access of Zurich

When it comes to hitting the slopes this winter, the wonderful ski destinations around Zurich are in no way inferior to the likes of Saas-Fee, Zermatt, and Co. – and some can be reached in under an hour.

The Local has selected three of the coolest ski destinations around Zurich for you:

Hoch-Ybrig

The popular family destination Hoch-Ybrig offers some 50 kilometres of slopes at 1,050 and1,820 metres above sea level. In the winter, visitors can ride down the slopes on both skis and snowboards. The area is also home to the NBC Snowpark, which measures 1.6 kilometres in length and has over 20 obstacles and jumps.

For those not yet comfortable freestyle skiing, the resort also has a ski and snowboard school for every level.

The ski resort is especially popular with the little ones who get to explore the Roggen children’s area in Oberiberg. Children also get to ride the magic carpet back up the slopes or stop by the resort’s carousel for some playtime.

Alternatively, adults preferring a quieter day out and simply wishing to take in the beautiful scenery, then perhaps a so-called ski safari might be just the right choice for you. Take part in a 14-kilometre round trip from Illgau with numerous stops across the region to take in the best of Zurich’s ski area.

You can reach Hoch-Ybrig by car in around 55 minutes from Zurich.

Sattel-Hochstuckli

Whether you’re visiting Zurich or live in Switzerland’s major city (sorry, Bern!) and don’t want to miss out on skiing, a trip to Sattel-Hochstuckli is a great option for a day out on the slopes.

The local ski resort is only a 40-minute drive from Zurich (or 62 minutes by train), reasonably priced and particularly family-friendly. It is also perfect for beginners with many blue and red ski slopes across 12 kilometres and two ski routes.

Another perk: Visitors can board the Stuckli Rondo, the world’s first revolving gondola, to access the ski area located at an altitude of 1,491 metres. During your trip north, the gondola will rotate around its own axis so you can enjoy the surrounding mountains in all their glory.

Should a spin not be your cup of tea, you’ll be happy to find there are additional – non-rotating - ski lifts for accessing the slopes between Mostelberg and Hochstuckli.

If you happen to head to the ski resort on a Saturday, you may want to consider strolling down the lantern trail. The romantic walk lasts around 40 minutes and takes you past the 374 metres long suspension bridge to a range of cosy mountain restaurants.

Flumserberg

As one of the closest “larger” ski areas to Zurich, Flumserberg has established itself as a firm favourite among the Zürchers. Visitors can choose among 17 state-of-the-art lifts to access the ski area and its 65 kilometres of snow-covered slopes at an altitude of between1,220 and 2,222 metres.

During particularly good snow conditions, Flumserberg also offers access to exciting off-piste routes for the more experienced as well as a snow park, winter hiking trails, sledging opportunities, an indoor swimming pool, and 18-kilometre cross-country ski trails.

Flumserberg is also a great place to bring along your little ones as it has not only offers two children’s areas, Prodalp and Tannenboden, with practice lifts and magic carpets, but also on-site day care facilities.

Additionally, parents and their children can visit the Swiss Snow Kids Village for some light entertainment.

Beware: In the case of extreme weather conditions only the trails at Madils / Alp Tannenboden will be prepared.