Train services from Switzerland to France hit by French pension strikes

Numerous TGV services running in both directions on the between Paris and the Swiss cities of Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich and Basel will be cancelled from Monday night due to the industrial action.

Scores more services have been cancelled on Tuesday including all TGV trains on the Paris - Basel - Zurich line. Services on Wednesday will also be hit.

Other services between Switzerland and France will also be affected including the Leman Express commuter service between France and Geneva. The line linking Basel with Strasbourg and Mulhouse will also be disrupted.

Franco-Swiss train operator Lyria indicated on Monday that several services between Paris and Geneva, Lausanne and Paris and Zurich and Paris

"Due to a national inter-professional social movement, TGV Lyria traffic will be disrupted from January 30th to February 1st," read a statement on Lyria's website.

"If your train has been cancelled, you have the option of exchanging or obtaining a refund of your ticket free of charge, regardless of the initial conditions of your ticket."

For more information on what to do in the event of a cancellation click here.

The strike has been called by trade unions in France who are protesting against the government's planned pension reforms. Whilst the mass strike is only on Tuesday the disruption on the rails spills into both the preceding and following day.