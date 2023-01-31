How to work out what salary you could earn in Switzerland?
Whether you are planning to work in Switzerland or are looking for a new job, it is good to know what income you can expect to earn. There is a way to find this out.
Switzerland’s wages are the highest in Europe, and among the highest in the world as well — the main reason why so many foreigners flock to this country.
Instead, we will explain how you can find out what salary to expect for the kind of work position you are seeking.
Firstly, however, you should know that wages are determined by various factors, including your education, experience, as well as the canton where you will work.
Typically, you can earn more in big cities like Zurich and Geneva, than in small towns or rural areas. However, employers are not allowed to discriminate based on your nationality, gender, ethnicity, or religious beliefs.
But, as the title states, these are averages that don’t necessarily take into account all the variables and factors mentioned above.
So what is a reliable source of salary information?
The site of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has a national wage calculator which is quite specific.
It “enables you to calculate a monthly gross wage (central value or median) and the spread of wages for a specific individual profile,” SECO explains.
What else you should keep in mind while figuring out your potential income?
Some cantons have a minimum wage in place. This is the case in Geneva, where the minimum hourly salary is 24 francs.
Next is Basel-City, which has set its wage at 21 francs an hour, while Neuchâtel and Jura set it at 20 francs, and Ticino, at 19.75 francs.
These salaries, negotiated by unions on behalf of workers, reflect the cost of living in each of these regions, which explains why some wages are higher than others.
Zurich is also planning to implement a minimum wage of 23.90 francs / hour.
This means that if you are working, or plan to work, in one of these places, you will be paid at least that hourly amount.
However, the vast majority of people earn more than the minimum.
