How to work out what salary you could earn in Switzerland?

Switzerland’s wages are the highest in Europe, and among the highest in the world as well — the main reason why so many foreigners flock to this country.

Instead, we will explain how you can find out what salary to expect for the kind of work position you are seeking.

Firstly, however, you should know that wages are determined by various factors, including your education, experience, as well as the canton where you will work.

Typically, you can earn more in big cities like Zurich and Geneva, than in small towns or rural areas. However, employers are not allowed to discriminate based on your nationality, gender, ethnicity, or religious beliefs.

But, as the title states, these are averages that don’t necessarily take into account all the variables and factors mentioned above.

So what is a reliable source of salary information?

The site of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has a national wage calculator which is quite specific.

It “enables you to calculate a monthly gross wage (central value or median) and the spread of wages for a specific individual profile,” SECO explains.

To find out, you have to fill out your personal information, such as the industry in which you are seeking employment, your age, years of experience, education, how many hours each week you want to work, as well as the canton where you are looking for a job.