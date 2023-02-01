Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Rules and events that come into force in February; no progress on naturalisation for third-generaton foreigners; and other Swiss news in our Wednesday roundup.
These are two things to be aware of today:
You need a new car sticker
The motorway vignette is becoming obligatory in Switzerland today.
The 40-franc sticker, which can be purchased from petrol stations, post offices or at border crossings, should be affixed to your car's windshield; if caught without it while driving on a Swiss motorway, you could be fined 200 francs.
The e-vignette, to replace the physical sticker, will be rolled out this year, with the Federal Council deciding on the launch date in the second quarter of 2023.
In the meantime, authorities are warning motorists against buying the e-vignettes online, as the ones offered for sale on the internet "are criminal phishing activities."
READ MORE: Swiss vignette: What you need to know about Switzerland’s motorway charge sticker
The new car sticker. Swiss government media photo
And…
Nationwide alarm system to be tested
Also today, at 1:30pm, the 5,000 fixed and 2,200 mobile sirens in Switzerland will be tested, as they are every year on the first Wednesday of February.
Alertswiss communication channels will also be tested, including the sending of notifications on the mobile application.
The signal – a steady oscillating siren lasting one minute – is intended to alert the population of an impending emergency or disaster.
The second siren, an hour later, used to warn people who live near dams of impending water-related danger, is a series of 12 bursts of 20 seconds each at ten-second intervals.
READ MORE: Switzerland’s annual siren test: What you need to know
This article details the other changes scheduled for this month:
KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Switzerland in February 2023
The reason, according to the Commission, is that facilitated naturalisation for the third generation was introduced only four years ago and "we must now wait for more information on the evolution of the situation before starting a new revision of the law.”
READ MORE: Third generation fast-track naturalisation in Switzerland: What you need to know
What do people in Switzerland worry about most?
The top five worries among Switzerland’s population are all of monetary nature, according to a new survey published Tuesday by the Problem Indicator Switzerland.
The rising cost of living and the impending loss of prosperity preoccupy the Swiss population the most.
In addition to their main concern — health insurance premiums — people are also worried, in a descending order, about energy prices; pensions, inflation /price increases; and higher housing costs/ rents.
On the other hand, climate change and energy supply — the primary concerns in November 2022 — are now seen as less important.
