Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

These are two things to be aware of today:

You need a new car sticker

The motorway vignette is becoming obligatory in Switzerland today.

The 40-franc sticker, which can be purchased from petrol stations, post offices or at border crossings, should be affixed to your car's windshield; if caught without it while driving on a Swiss motorway, you could be fined 200 francs.

The e-vignette, to replace the physical sticker, will be rolled out this year, with the Federal Council deciding on the launch date in the second quarter of 2023.

In the meantime, authorities are warning motorists against buying the e-vignettes online, as the ones offered for sale on the internet "are criminal phishing activities."

The new car sticker. Swiss government media photo

And…

Nationwide alarm system to be tested

Also today, at 1:30pm, the 5,000 fixed and 2,200 mobile sirens in Switzerland will be tested, as they are every year on the first Wednesday of February.

Alertswiss communication channels will also be tested, including the sending of notifications on the mobile application.

The signal – a steady oscillating siren lasting one minute – is intended to alert the population of an impending emergency or disaster.

The second siren, an hour later, used to warn people who live near dams of impending water-related danger, is a series of 12 bursts of 20 seconds each at ten-second intervals.

This article details the other changes scheduled for this month:

No easy naturalisation for third-generation foreigners

Despite efforts of some MPs to simplify the naturalisation procedure for third-generation foreigners — people who were born in Switzerland of foreign parents and grandparents — the Political Institutions Commission of the Council of States is against this move.

By eight votes to four, it recommends that the parliament turns down any motions aimed at lowering the obstacles to naturalisation for this group of people.



The reason, according to the Commission, is that facilitated naturalisation for the third generation was introduced only four years ago and "we must now wait for more information on the evolution of the situation before starting a new revision of the law.”