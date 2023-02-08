Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Inflation to drop in Switzerland in 2023

Good news for Swiss consumers: the country's inflation rate, and subsequently the prices as well, are expected to decline from about 2.8 percent through most of 2022 to below 2 percent this year, UBS bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

“Inflationary pressure should ease significantly as energy prices stabilise and supply chains normalise,” according to UBS.

This figure is below the one forecasted by the Swiss National Bank, which expects inflation to fall to 2.4 percent this year.

Winter tourism in Switzerland is bouncing back after a warm spell

Following an unseasonably warm end of December and beginning of January, when many slopes in the Swiss Alps were bare, “winter tourism sector has recovered,” the Swiss Ski Lift Association announced on Tuesday.

Thanks to colder temperatures in the second part of January, “high mountain regions can guarantee snow cover,” the association said.

Some regions have recovered faster than others, as is the case in Valais and Graubünden, where many high-altitude ski areas were hardly affected by warm weather.

Eastern Switzerland, the Vaud and Fribourg Alps, as well as the Jura Arc, “caught up somewhat” as well.

Unemployment in Switzerland is slightly up

After reaching its lowest level in 20 years at the end of 2022, the unemployment rate is now on a steady upward trend.

At the end of January, it stood at 2.2 percent at the national level, up from 2.1 percent in December 2022, and 2 percent in November.

However, it is lower now than a year ago, when the rate was 2.7 percent.

Overall, even with the recent increase, Switzerland still fares better than other countries: unemployment rate across the eurozone is 6.6 percent.

And many sectors continue to have difficulties finding skilled employees for vacant positions.

Swiss airline to resume flights to Shanghai

In view of the now-eased entry rules to and from Mainland China, SWISS will fly again to that destination from March 3rd, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Initially, there will be one weekly non-stop flight between Zurich and Shanghai, which will be expanded to thrice-weekly flights from April onwards.

"SWISS suspended its previous scheduled passenger services between Zurich and Shanghai in April 2022 in view of the travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and its services on the route have since been limited to cargo-only flights," the airline said.

Reserving a hotel on Booking.com costs up to 50 percent more in Switzerland

When making an online reservation through a booking platform, you probably want to save as much money as possible, not pay more.

RTS public broadcaster checked prices of 300 rooms in Switzerland and found that it is cheaper — sometimes by far — to reserve directly on the hotel website than through Booking.com, one of the most popular travel platforms.

For instance, two nights near Lucerne cost 279 francs when booked on the hotel’s website, and 429 francs through Booking.com.

In total, the broadcaster compared the prices of 287 rooms in 70 hotels spread throughout Switzerland, finding that booking directly is less expensive.

