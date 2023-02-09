'One the worst rice dishes in the world': What is the Swiss dish Riz Casimir?

In its recent global ranking, the publication deemed Riz Casimir not only one of the least appetising meals, but also the worst rice dish — ever.

The good news is that Riz Casimir wasn’t at the top of the 50-recipe list — that ‘honour’ went to Indigirka salad from the Siberia region of Russia.

The Swiss dish landed in a slightly less embarrassing 18th place.

Schweizer Erfindung floppt in Food-Ranking: Riz Casimir unter den gruusigsten Gerichten der Welt https://t.co/pka3i9lNcn — Blick (@Blickch) February 8, 2023

So what exactly is Riz / Reis Casimir?

In its vegetarian version, it contains curry, fried bananas, and canned fruit topped with whipped cream — what’s not to like?

Most commonly, however, it is also served with small pieces of either veal or chicken.

Unlike traditional dishes like fondue and raclette, which originated centuries ago in the Alps — as any Swiss dish should — Riz Casimir saw the light of day in 1952 in a Mövenpick restaurant.

Owner Ueli Prager craved something more exotic than cheese-based dishes and came up with a recipe that included — aside from rice, meat, and fruit — a variety of flavourings, such as curry powder, chili, cinnamon, cloves, garam masala, and bay leaves.

You can see the recipe for Riz Casimir here.

The name ‘Casimir’ is a variation of ‘Kashmir’. We can only assume Prager’s creation was inspired by the Indian province’s cuisine, though there is no evidence whatsoever that locals top their curries with dollops of whipped cream.

How are people in Switzerland reacting to this news?

Let’s just say they are not remaining neutral.

As one Twitter user said, Riz Casimir is “a culinary crime against humanity!”

Another pointed out that “canned fruit with no nutritional value mixed together with curry is a…culinary impertinence!”

Maybe the Swiss should just stick to cheese?

