Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

It’s ski time in Switzerland — what you should know before you go

From tomorrow, several Swiss cantons, including Vaud, will begin a traditional ski holiday, when children get time off school and entire families head to the mountains.

Dates of this winter holiday vary among cantons; you can see the ones for your region here.

In addition to Swiss families, foreign tourists are coming to ski in Switzerland at this time as well, so until the end of February / beginning of March, there will be heavy traffic on motorways in the direction of the Alps; therefore, pre-planning your route may save you time.

Read our article today about the traffic forecast and which roads to avoid this weekend and during the coming days.

Yes, but will there be enough snow?

While it is difficult to look too far ahead, right now, and in the coming days, there is / will be abundant snow cover in the Swiss Alps, especially at high-altitude resorts.

If you want to know what snow conditions await you at your destination, this map can help.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Six money-saving tips for skiing in Switzerland

One in three people in Switzerland experienced discrimination

A third of Switzerland’s permanent population have been the victim of discrimination or violence, most often on racist grounds.

This is the finding of a survey released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), on behalf of the Service for the Fight against Racism and the State Secretariat for Migration.

In the majority of cases of discrimination, the victims cite ethno-racial reasons, mainly nationality (50 percent), but also skin color (19 percent), religion (17 percent), and ethnic origin (15 percent).

People of migrant origin are even more affected, since the rate rises to 40 percent in this part of the population.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Zurich aims to prevent racial profiling

Basel’s main train station to offer more shopping, spinning

From the summer onward, new retailers and other businesses will gradually open in the newly-renovated west wing of Basel’s Bahnhof, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced.

Aside from a new restaurant from a two-Michelin-star chef, and a Montreux Jazz Café, a fitness centre will open its doors to commuters and public at large.

The booming Basel station stands in a stark contrast to its counterpart in Lausanne, which has been undergoing never-ending, problem-plagued transformations, with no end in sight — a situation which frustrates and angers passengers who have to navigate its “smelly and too narrow corridors,” as Swiss media reported.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





