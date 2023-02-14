Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Employers’ association: Swiss should work more hours to maintain prosperity



The lack of skilled workforce in Switzerland and the growing trend toward part-time work “is the greatest obstacle” to the growth of the country’s economy, according to Valentin Vogt, president of Swiss Employers’ Association.

He estimates that about 300,000 additional workers are needed to boost the current labour market; otherwise, “Switzerland’s prosperity will suffer.”

Among the measures Vogt is proposing on political level is the development of more childcare facilities, so parents are encouraged to work more hours, as well as allowing more immigrants to come to Switzerland by better regulating the distribution of quotas for foreigners from third countries.

Swiss prices climbed at the beginning of 2023

The consumer price index rose by 0.6 percent in January compared with the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The biggest hike is in the price of electricity, which has gone up by more than 20 percent on average, with some cantons and municipalities reaching a 40 to 60-percent increase in their electricity costs.

In terms of food, the biggest hike — 11.8 percent — was seen in the price of olive oil, coffee (7.3 percent), and bread (5.6 percent).

On the other hand, prices for clothing and shoes have dropped.

Most Swiss want the government to shift to the left

In a recent poll by Zurich-based Sotomo research institute, about 59 percent of respondents said that the so-called ‘magic formula’, which has long determined the composition of the seven-member Federal Council should be modified.

Since 1959, the formula attributed two seats to the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, two to the Liberals (which is actually a conservative party), two to Social Democrats, and one to Center.

The poll showed, however, that the majority of the population would want the Federal Council to be reorganised so the left camp has more seats.

Specifically, they want the the Greens and Liberal Greens — who are not represented on the Federal Council at all — to get seats at the expense of the right-wingers.

Global warming in Switzerland: Less snow, more cacti

We already know that climate change is causing Switzerland’s glaciers to melt at an alarming rate and snow to became scarcer at lower Alpine altitudes.

But that is not the only impact that global warming has had on the country’s environment: in the canton of Valais, native edelweiss flowers, which grow in the mountains are being replaced by an invasive (or at least for Switzerland) species: the cactus.

A warmer climate in the Alps, which results in diminishing snow cover, is creating the ideal conditions — that is, hot and dry weather — for cacti to grow and spread.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]
















