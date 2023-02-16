Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Switzerland will not use public funds to subsidise childcare

The Federal Council turned down a parliamentary motion calling for a federal contribution to reduce childcare costs borne by parents.



In its press release on Wednesday, the government said that “extra-family care for children falls within the competence of the cantons as well as the responsibility of employers,” rather than federal government.



The Federal Council also pointed to the country’s current “strained financial situation which does not allow additional commitments. This federal contribution would lead to having to make savings in other important government tasks.”



In fact, the government recorded a 4.3-billion-franc deficit in 2022, caused by “the high level of extraordinary expenditure linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Swiss doctors more satisfied with their jobs than foreign counterparts



Satisfaction and work-life balance of basic healthcare providers are higher in Switzerland than abroad, according to a new International Health Policy (IHP) Survey 2022 by the US Commonwealth Fund.



About 58 percent of Swiss doctors said they are “extremely satisfied” or “satisfied” with their medical activity — the best score internationally.



More than 90 percent of respondents rank the services of Switzerland’s health system as good, and more than two-thirds (67 percent) also praise the quality of care.

Switzerland to host a new international bank…but not for money

This is not weird at all.

The new bank, to be located somewhere in the Swiss Alps, will not be used to stash money but, rather, another hot commodity: human excrement from all over the world.

But this joint project of the University of Lausanne (UNIL) and the Zurich Federal Polytechnic Institute (ETH) is not just full of shit — it has a scientific importance as well.

According to Pascale Vonaesch, assistant professor in the Department of Fundamental Microbiology at UNIL, samples extracted from the…material “could be cultivated to make medicines,” especially as certain natural bacteria has disappeared and can only be found in human excrement.

So far, samples are being collected from Ethiopia, Laos, Peru, and Puerto Rico, but in the future they will come from all over the world to “cover the entire diversity of the microbiota, which is very diverse and specific to each region.”

Basel puzzles over mysterious ‘beggar circles’

In Basel's Gundeldinger district, white circles have appeared in front of various shops — markings that indicate where beggars should position themselves.

These circles were drawn with chalk spray by unknown individual(s) in front of Migros, Coop, and other retailers.

Most beggars have placed themselves within the markings, though some stand defiantly a few metres away, 20 Minuten mews platform reported on Wednesday.

Basel has had an ongoing problem with beggars, at one time even giving them a travel voucher to another European destination, provided they agreed not to return to Switzerland.

