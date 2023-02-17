Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SWISS airline cancels a number of flights to Germany today

If you are scheduled to fly to Germany today on SWISS, you should have received an email from the airline informing you that your flight is cancelled.

Due to a strike by airport employees at seven German airports, various flights between Zurich and Geneva and Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Hanover are suspended throughout the day.

Flights to Berlin and Düsseldorf, however, are expected to operate normally.

More foreigners came to Switzerland in 2022 than in previous year

Due to the growing demand in the labour market, 19,819 more immigrants arrived in Switzerland last year than in 2021 — an increase of 26 percent, new government data shows.

Immigration from the EU / EFTA states increased by 19,523 people (20.6 percent) to 114,393 arrivals in total, while that of people from third countries increased by 1,363 individuals (2.9 percent) to reach 48,042 people.

The reason for the disparity is that workers from the EU / EFTA have an almost limitless access to the Swiss employment market, whereas permits for people from outside Europe are subject to strict quotas.

In all, at the end of December 2022, 2,241,854 foreign nationals resided in Switzerland on a permanent basis.

SBB will spy on passengers in train stations

A document obtained this week by the Swiss media reveals that Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) plans to install cameras in 57 stations to "better understand" the behaviour of commuters and passers-by.

The more than 700 surveillance cameras already installed in SBB stations do not currently use such data.

Though SBB says the cameras, to be introduced from September, will “improve customer service,” Adrian Lobsiger, Federal Data Protection commissioner, noted that the planned surveillance presents a "considerable risk” in terms of personal data protection.

Outrage in Switzerland: its cheese scores badly in international rankings

The most famous Swiss cheese, Gruyère, landed in the 29th place on the list of '100 Best Rated Cheeses in the World,' compiled by TasteAtlas culinary platform.

It is the same site that recently rated Swiss Riz Casimir as "one of the worst rice dishes in the world."

But while the Swiss weren’t particularly upset over that rating, they are cheesed off about the Gruyère’s low score

As Watson news platform summed it up, “TasteAtlas knows nothing about food.”

