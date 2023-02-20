Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Government releases reserve stock of antibiotics

To combat the shortage of essential medications, which has been plaguing Switzerland for months, the Federal Office for Economic Supply (FONES) “will completely release” the mandatory reserves of antibiotics on March 1st.

Despite this measure, however, supplies “will remain tight,” FONES said.“And if demand were to increase over an extended period, it is not excluded that the unavailability of drugs will lead to supply gaps.

FONES stockpiles various essential supplies to be released in emergencies, including drugs.

REVEALED: The most popular Swiss employers (according to online searches)

When people search for new jobs on the Internet, which Swiss companies are they most interested in

A recent analysis by JobCloud recruitment agency found that, in terms of searchers, Zurich Airport and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are far ahead of all other companies.

Migros is next, followed by Coop, and Roche pharmaceuticals in the third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

However, another survey, carried out by the Handelszeitung newspaper came to a different conclusion.

Its “Best Employers 2023” study, which polled 15,000 workers in Switzerland, found that Crisps manufacturer Zweifel is the most popular among job seekers, followed by elevator builder Schindler, and watch brand Rolex.

Airlines will cancel some flights this summer

There will be fewer flights between Switzerland’s airports and international destinations from from March 26th to October 28th, which includes a busy summer holiday period.

For instance, Eurowings is reducing the number of weekly flights between Zurich and Cologne; Zurich and Düsseldorf; and Zurich and Hamburg.

Lufthansa will offer fewer fligts between Zurich and Frankfurt.

There will also be fewer flights on various airlines between Basel and Corfu, Rhodes, and Tenerife, among other destinations.

Ukrainians have to sell their cars to get social assistance

The Aargau parliament decided that Ukrainian refugees who drove to Switzerland in a car must sell it and use the money to support themselves before being eligible for social aid.

Currently, they receive government support regardless.

This rule applies to refugees and asylum seekers of all nationalities as well.

That’s because a vehicle is considered as an asset, and people, including Swiss citizens, who have assets don’t qualify for welfare.

A neighbouring canton of Lucerne has been debating a similar move.

"It causes great discontent among the population when refugees drive around in SUVs while on social assistance," local MP Guido Graf told the local media. “Other groups of refugees also don't understand that they can't have a car while Ukrainians can. We can no longer justify such differences.”



