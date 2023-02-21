Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tenants’ group criticizes Switzerland’s unsustainable’ rents

In its position paper released on Monday, the Swiss Tenants' Association (ASLOCA) is sounding the alarm about the pressure put on the country’s tenants by a "frenzy of yields" and "excessive rents."

"We are sitting on a social time bomb. Politicians must act urgently," said ASLOCA president Carlo Sommaruga, who is calling for better rent control measures.

“Tenants are now spending a quarter of their income on housing and energy,” he said.

The group is also urging elected officials to create more affordable housing for low and mid-income people.

Swiss businessman charged with exploiting foreign employees

The building contractor, who is being tried this week for human trafficking, has a long list of charges against him.

He allegedly recruited workers from Eastern Europe promising them good wages, but in the end he paid them very low salaries, ranging from 80 cents to 9 francs per hour.

He also forced his employees to work 12-hour shifts, housing them in a run-down apartment, with a leaky roof and walls that were black with mold.

If the workers demanded their wages, the contractor reportedly insulted them and threatened to electrocute them with an electric rod.

The case continues to be heard in the Zurich District Court.

Switzerland and other countries celebrate Romansh Language Week

The 'Emna rumantscha' week, on until Friday, February 24th, is being observed not only in Switzerland, where Romansh is one of the four national languages, but also in London and even New York.

The goal of the international outreach is to “raise awareness abroad of multilingual Switzerland," the government said in a press release.

In New York, for instance, a series of quick Romansh courses is being taught in several city locations, such as on the subway (metro), in Times Square, on Wall Street, and at the UN headquarters.

Forecast: end of spring-like weather from mid-week

Most of Switzerland has been enjoying unseasonably mild weather and lots of sunshine, but there are, literally, clouds on the horizon.

According to MeteoNews weather service, on Wednesday, “clouds will thicken from the west and, in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, there will be some rain.”

It is not really bad news as such, especially for the early spring vegetation, as Switzerland has not had rain for more than a month.

