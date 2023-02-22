Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More downgraded C permits for foreigners on social aid in Swiss-German region

While the law allows the downgrading of the permit if the holder depends on social assistance, the cantons don’t apply these measures in the same way, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told the Tages-Anzeiger in an interview.

Since 2019, 690 C permits have been downgraded to a B, according to SEM, but it is mainly the German-speaking cantons that make use of this rule.

About 80 percent of downgrades happened in the cantons of Zurich (167), Aargau (153), Bern (72), Basel-Country (57), Thurgau (52), and Solothurn (44).



By contrast, numbers are much lower in the French-speaking parts: only four cases in Geneva — the canton with the highest proportion of foreigners — 15 in Vaud, 26 in Valais, 22 in Neuchâtel, and three in Fribourg.



The number of cross-border workers in Switzerland increased in 2022



Last year, 380,000 people benefited from a G permit — 6 percent more than in 2021, according to data released on Tuesday by Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Out of the total number, 56.3 percent of the cross-border workforce resided in France, 23.5 percent in Italy, 17.1 percent in Germany, 2.3 percent in Austria, and 0.2 percent in Liechtenstein.

The OFS also found that about 60 percent of cross-border commuters are concentrated in three Swiss cantons: 27.4 percent in Geneva, 20.4 percent in Ticino, and 10.8 percent in Vaud.

These three cantons also the ones that experienced the greatest increase in terms of individuals (+7300 in Geneva, +3900 in Vaud, and +3300 in Ticino).

Government is open to upping retirement age to 70 in certain cases

The Federal Council has accepted a motion from MP Ruth Humbel, who proposed to set the retirement age based on the duration of each individual's professional activity.

This means that people who started working late would work longer.

Thus, a person who began their career at age 21 could retire at 65, while someone who only started working at age 26 would continue employment until 70.

Swiss animal welfare groups concerned about boom in semi-wild cats

The exotic-looking felines which result from cross-breeding domestic and wild cats, are becoming very popular in Switzerland.

The most-sought-after breed is the Bengal cat, but the import of all semi-wild cats has doubled over the past four years.

However, the Swiss Animal Protection Society (PSA), warns against buying these cross-breeds, as these animals are not meant to be domestic pets.

Some owners find themselves overwhelmed by the animals' untamed and erratic behaviour, and the number of hybrid cats taken to shelters has increased sharply.

