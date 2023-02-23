Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss pensions set to increase from July

To boost the purchasing power of retirees, the government will raise first-pillar AHV / AVS, along with disability pensions.

As a general rule, these pensions are adjusted to inflation every two years, with the last hike in January 2023. However, given the higher cost of living, another increase will go into effect this summer, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The minimum pension will go up by 7 francs a month, from 1,225 to 1,232 francs, while the maximum pension will rise by 14 francs, from 2,450 to 2,464 francs.

Inflation: prices of these foods have increased the most

In addition to energy, food products have become more expensive for Swiss consumers over the past few months.

Watson news platform has analysed prices of various common foods, concluding that these have gone up the most:

Margarine and edible fats 27.4 percent; rice 17.7 percent; sugar 15.6 percent; butter 12.3 percent; bread 10.9 percent; olive oil 10.4 percent; and eggs 10.1 percent.

READ MORE: Are eggs in Switzerland the most expensive in the world?

Switzerland to expand its road network

In order to prevent congestion and bottlenecks, the government is investing 11.6 billion francs to build new roads, as well as maintain the existing ones.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the Federal Council said that these works are needed “to ensure the fluidity of traffic.”

If nothing is done, "some 450 kilometers of the national roads, or about 20 percent of the network, will be regularly overloaded.”

However, some MPs are opposed to the expansion project, arguing it is bad for the environment.

“More roads lead to more traffic, to the detriment of the climate," said Green deputy Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger.

Switzerland earmarks 140 million francs to help Ukraine

One later after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Swiss government is increasing its financial aid to the war-torn country.

The funds are be intended in particular for shelters for schools, the repair of damage caused to hospitals and energy infrastructure, as well as mine clearance.

Speaking on RTS TV station on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Switzerland's neutrality only applies to military efforts, "not humanitarian aid or diplomatic support."

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Roman coins and other treasures unearthed in the Swiss Alps



A hundred Roman coins, as well as other artefacts from the same era, were discovered on a high isolated plateau in the Bernese mountains near the Ammertenhorn,.

This area could have been a sacred place at the time, archeologists say.

Besides the coins, a fragment of a bronze votive plaque — a leaf-shaped consecration offering – 27 rock crystals, and other objects have been found.

Given the nature of the find, "the area could have been a sacred place,” according to Adriano Boschetti, Bern cantonal archaeologist.



