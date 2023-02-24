Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nearly two-thirds of Swiss live in rental housing

About 64 percent of Switzerland’s households — 2.4 million — rent rather than own their dwellings, according to a study released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is what other details the FSP data reveals:

A new four-room apartment costs an average of 2,112 francs per month, compared to 1,700 francs for an old apartment of the same size.

1.4 million people are homeowners. More than half of them, or 730,000 households, live in a single-family house. Nearly a third of properties (450,000) are owned by people over the age of 65.

The longer a household lives in the same dwelling, the more advantageous the rent is. This is especially true for rentals of 10 years or more.

READ MORE: Renting in Zurich: Why sticking to one apartment will save you money

Cross-border Geneva buses to run on reduced schedule

Border lines F, 66 and 68 will operate less frequently from Monday, February 27th, Geneva public transport company (TPG) announced.

The reason is that the French company which operates them on behalf of the TPG — The Ain Departmental Transport Authority (RDTA) — is facing recruitment difficulties and a high rate of absenteeism.

“A slight reduction in frequencies during peak hours is planned from Monday on lines F and 66 from Monday to Friday, as well as on Saturday afternoon on lines 66 and 68,” the TPG said on Thursday.

Geneva is the second major Swiss city impacted by shortage of transport personnel: in January, the Zurich Transport Authority also cut a number of lines for the same reason.

READ MORE: Are cross-border workers from France good or bad for Geneva's economy?

Zurich to remove thousands of parking spaces

Some residents and businesses in Zurich are up in arms against the planned reduction of blue-zone (one-hour) parking spaces.

Municipal authorities have decided to replace, over the next few years, about 6,000 of these spaces with bicycle lanes, as well as larger paths for pedestrians.

A number of businesses in several districts are appealing the city’s decision, but their chances of winning are poor: the Zurich administrative court has already rejected six such complaints.

Judges ruled that city officials have no legal obligation to keep parking spaces on public land.

Cold weather returning to Switzerland

If you've already put away your winter clothing during the recent spell of springlike weather, sorry, but you will be needing it again.

According to MeteoNews service, after five weeks without rain and two-digit temperatures, the cold weather will make a comeback this weekend, bringing a much colder air as well as “an increasingly sustained breeze” to Switzerland.

Still at 7 to 10C on the plain on Saturday, temperatures will drop to 2 to 5C on Sunday; however, the air will feel much colder because of a strong wind, peaking at 70 to 90 km / h over certain regions.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]