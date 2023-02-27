offbeat

Only in Switzerland: Cow taken on a train ride

The Local Switzerland - [email protected] • 27 Feb, 2023 Updated Mon 27 Feb 2023 16:40 CEST
Cows in Switzerland. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Cows are important to the Swiss. But rail passengers in St Gallen took the obsession a step further by taking a cow on a commuter train.

The cow, whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken on a Thurbo train in St Gallen on Sunday evening. 

Passengers watched in astonishment as a group of men took the animal on the train, bringing with them provisions including a bucket of straw. 

The cow was taken on at St. Fiden, and alighted at Muolen, reported FM1 Today. 

The clips below shows the cow riding the train. 

 


Thurbo media spokesman Christian Baumgartner said they were aware of the four-legged passenger when the group boarded the train. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FM1Today (@fm1today)

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Swiss police told FM1 that they were informed about the cow, but were advised not to intervene. 

Baumgartner praised the "optimally quipped" travel group, as the men also had brooms and buckets with them in case the animal turned out not to be house-trained.

"We hope at least that there was a valid ticket," Baumgartner told FM1 Today.

The transport of animals of this size is not permitted on Swiss public transport, but Baumgartner said that "mercy will be shown". He said he hoped the cow "was able to enjoy the ride on our train".

READ ALSO: Why are cows so important in Switzerland?

