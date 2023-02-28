Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The price of Dafalgan is set to increase



The popular pain killer and fever reducer most commonly prescribed by doctors in Switzerland, will become more expensive, according to its manufacturer, USPA pharmaceutical firm.



While the new price — or how soon it will go into effect — has not yet been announced, the reason for the hike has: the cost of Dafalgan’s main ingredient, paracetamol, as well as its packaging and transport, has gone up by 20 percent over the last 12 months.



The five most important issues to be debated by MPs during the spring session



Both chambers of the parliament — the National Council and the Council of States — began their spring session on Monday.

From now and until the session ends on March 17th, MPs will debate some hot-button topics, including pensions, childcare, and renewable energy.

Both chambers want to wrap up the reform of occupational pensions, which determines the future amount of payouts to retirees.

In terms to childcare, while the National Council wants the federal government to subsidise care facilities, the government believes financial support is up to the cantons and employers.

Concerning renewable energy, MPs want to progress in the implementation of the law facilitating construction of plants for the production of solar and wind energy, as well as obligation for most buildings to go ‘solar’.

MPs will also debate two other issues: that of sexual consent, as well as the implementation of law banning facial coverings in public places.

Dozens of tenants must give their apartments to asylum seekers

Forty-nine tenants in the town of Windish in Aargau have been ordered to leave their city-owned dwellings to make room for refugees.

The news is stirring controversy and sparking accusations of unfairness towards the local population.

“Many people live in the property who have little financial resources and are partially dependent on social assistance,” said socialist deputy Luzia Capanni. "Something like this not only destroys solidarity with the refugees among the population, but can also lead to racism."

Another elected official, Rolf Schmid, pointed out that these evictions are “extremely dangerous. They give the impression that there is a prioritisation between population groups.”

He added that current tenants are “dependent on these apartments. It is not possible to put them out on the street."

Four foreign criminals to be expelled from Switzerland

Four Africans who brutally beat a passer-by in Zurich in August 2021 are being deported.

Their trial of the took place at the Zurich District Court at the end of January and now the verdict is handed down: the accused were found guilty of assault and attempted serious bodily harm. They must leave Switzerland for a period of five years.

The court also noted that all the convicts are poorly integrated, have no work and live on welfare.

