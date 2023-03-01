Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Welcome to March — this is what lies ahead this week

Two new events are scheduled for this week.

First, to combat the shortage of essential medications, which has been plaguing Switzerland for months, the Federal Office for Economic Supply (FONES) “will completely release” the mandatory reserves of antibiotics today.

And either today or later this week, the Federal Housing Authority will announce whether, and by how much, Switzerland's reference rate will rise.

This is important news for tenants, as the reference rate is a benchmark used to set some rents as well.

If, for instance, the interest rate were to climb by 0.25 percentage points, and your rental agreement is based on the 1.25-percent reference rate, your landlord will be able to charge 3 percent more rent. And an increase of 0.5 percentage points would allow them to raise rents by 6 percent.

This is what else is happening in Switzerland this month :

Everything that changes about life in Switzerland in March 2023

Dubious Zug advertisements promise apartments with residence permits

Beware of online real estate ads promising one-room flats renting in the canton for 1,745 francs a month, including a settlement permit for the canton.

Why is this suspicious? The apartment has no cooking or laundry facilities “and is only suitable for someone who is not often in Zug."

In other words, the advert is aimed at people who want to benefit from the canton’s favourable taxes, the lowest in Switzerland.

If you are tempted by this offer, don’t be. “Such advertisements are dubious and should be treated with caution,” warned a spokesperson for Zug’s Department of Economic Affairs.



READ MORE: Why does the canton of Zug have Switzerland's lowest taxes?

Germany, France, Italy, Austria: The future of international train connections is under threat

The operation of trains in Europe could become problematic for Switzerland because its agreement with the EU regarding access to international routes is about to expire.

Signed in 2019 with the European Railway Agency (ERA), the agreement expires in 2023, but as Bern failed to reach a framework agreement with the EU in 2021, Swiss Federal Railway’s (SBB) operations in the EU could soon become much more difficult.

The Federal Council is looking into ways to maintain SBB’s international connections beyond the agreement’s expiration date.

Demand for IT specialists is growing in Switzerland

Between January and February of this year, the internet technology sector has shown the strongest growth among all job vacancies, according to the Michael Page Swiss Job Index.

The highest increase in demand (21.7 percent) was for IT support specialists.

However, “the demand for IT jobs was spread across key sectors including financial and professional services, health and life sciences, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and public administration,” according to the data.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





