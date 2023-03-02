Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Good news for Swiss tenants: The reference interest rate for rents remains unchanged – for now



The much-awaited news about whether rents will increase from March 1st is positive: the Federal Housing Authority announced on Wednesday that reference interest rate — a benchmark used to set rents — will not rise, as many expected.

Instead, it will remain, at least for the next three months, at its current level of 1.25 percent.



However, according to a new Credit Suisse study, the shortages in the housing market, especially in urban centres, will drive the rents upward — by about 3 percent — before the end of the year.

And while on this subject…

Pressure on rents shifts to Swiss-German areas

Typically, housing shortages and high rents are more widespread in the French-speaking regions, especially Geneva.

However, due to low construction activity in the German part of Switzerland, this phenomenon is now spreading to that part of the country as well.

That, in turn, should “increase pressure on rental prices,” according to Credit Suisse.

“The situation is all the more complicated for the German-speaking cantons as they face heavy immigration from Germany," the report reveals.



“This surge has resulted in lower vacancy rates in major centres.”

The trend in the French-speaking cantons, on the other hand, is different: "the return of many Portuguese nationals to their country of origin, which lowers the demand for housing,” said the bank’s economist, Sara Carnazzi Weber.

The National Council approves federal aid for childcare

Parents should receive more financial support for each child cared for outside of home, from birth to the end of primary school, MPs decided.

Federal aid will amount to 20 percent of the cost, in addition to funds provided by the cantons.

This is a higher share than the political right was willing to accept — that is, 10 or 15 percent of the cost at most.

Childcare has long been a contentious issue in Switzerland, with the left pushing for higher federal subsidies, while the right arguing that it is up to cantons and employers to provide funding.



Swiss MP wants a direct train line between Basel and London

National Councilor Matthias Aebischer is calling on federal government to examine with France and Great Britain the possibility of creating a direct rail link between the two cities.

"Such a connection is technically possible," he said, as the line already exists. It goes through Charles-de-Gaulle airport north of Paris, Lille, and then London St-Pancras via the Eurotunnel.

"Given that the journey time would only be 5.5 hours and that the trains would arrive directly in central London, this link would be extremely attractive and competitive with existing air links," he pointed out.

It is now up to the Transport Minister Albert Rösti to decide on the feasibility of this idea.

