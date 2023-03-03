The cheapest towns to purchase property in Switzerland right now

Of course, if you have your heart set on Geneva or Zurich, then you will have to dig deep into your pockets to buy a property in those notoriously high-priced areas.

Those two regions, along with Ticino, have experienced significant hikes in property prices:

Ticino, an increase of 8.4 percent

Greater Zurich area, 6.1 percent

The Lake Geneva region (Geneva and Vaud), 3.8 percent

The message here is clear: if you avoid these areas and look elsewhere, you may just be able to find a house in your price range.

According to a new analysis carried out by Homegate and ImmoScout24, in collaboration with the Swiss Real Estate Institute, in some towns you can buy property for under 750,000 francs.

Yes, it may seem like a lot of money if compared with less expensive countries, but it is a good price by Swiss standards, as houses usually cost well over 1 million here.

Where are you most likely to find those ‘bargains’ (relatively speaking, of course)?

They are all away from large cities, but some of them are within an easy commute to urban centres.

Quite a few of these properties are located in the cantons of Aargau and Bern.

For instance, in the Aargau town of Aarburg, you can buy a house for 610,000 francs, and in Reinach and Lenzburg, properties cost between 610,000 and 740,000 francs — the same price range as in Bern municipalities of Büren an der Aare and Worben.

In terms of apartments, the lowest averages — a ‘mere’ 400,000 francs — can be found in Klingnau (also Aargau).

Relatively inexpensive properties can also be found in Oftringen and Möhlin (Aargau), as well as in Bern communities of Kirchberg and Lenk.

Are those prices really considered ‘low’?

Don’t forget, this is Switzerland, where neither ‘low’ nor ‘cheap’ is part of the vocabulary, in any of the national languages.

However, if you compare those prices with what's on offer in more expensive regions, it may give you a totally different perspective: houses in Uetikon am See (Zurich) go for 4 million francs — about the same range as properties in Vésenaz (Geneva).

And apartments in Küsnacht, Zurich, can set you back 2.5 million francs.

A good thing about buying property outside of urban areas is that Switzerland is beautiful no matter where you live, and more than likely there are public transport options even in rural areas.

