Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Retirees’ pensions will not increase after all

Although the government announced last week that it would raise first-pillar AHV / AVS and disability pensions from July to adjust them for inflation, MPs reversed this decision on Thursday.

While the left and center parties had been favourable to the hike, their right-wing counterparts in the parliament have prevailed with the argument that the proposed increases would be minimal — between 7 and 14 francs a month — but would cost the government a hefty 418 million francs.

The pensions were already adjusted for inflation on January 1st, 2023, so another increase so soon is not necessary, deputies said.



READ MORE: What is Switzerland's retirement age - and will it rise?

Switzerland charges bankers with hiding Putin's money

Four executives of the Swiss branch of Gazprombank will go on trial next week over the failure to question the origin of funds going into accounts of a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The accounts were held by Sergei Roldugin, the artistic director of the St. Petersburg Music House, who has been a friend of Putin for more than four decades.

The four bankers — three Russian and one Swiss national — are accused of having failed to execute due diligence despite "objective" reasons

for concern, according to the indictment.

The trial is due to open in Zurich on March 8th.

The cheapest places to purchase property in Switzerland right now

It’s all relative, of course, but if you are looking to buy an affordable house or apartment and are not picky about where they are located, there are some options out there.

According to a new analysis carried out by Homegate and ImmoScout24, in collaboration with the Swiss Real Estate Institute, in some towns you can buy property for under 750,000 francs, which is a good price by Swiss standards, as houses usually cost well over 1 million here.

For instance, in Aarburg, canton Aargau, you can buy a house for 610,000 francs.

In Büren an der Aare and Worben (Bern), as well as in Reinach and Lenzburg (Aargau), properties cost between 610,000 and 740,000 francs.

If you think that’s too much, compare it to prices in the Zurich and Lake Geneva areas. In the former case, houses in Uetikon am See go for 4 million francs — about the same range as properties in Vésenaz (Geneva).

In terms of apartments, the lowest averages — a ‘mere’ 400,000 francs — are in Klingnau (also Aargau), while the most expensive (2.5 million) can be found in Küsnacht, Zurich.

Relatively inexpensive properties can also be found in Oftringen and Möhlin, Aargau, as well as Bern communities of Kirchberg and Lenk.

Swiss favour new products over old

In general, people in Switzerland are supportive of the so-called ‘circular economy’, which involves reusing, repairing, and recycling existing products for as long as possible.

However, according to a survey by the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and the Federal Office for the Environment, few people contribute personally to support this type of consumption and lifestyle.

Only a small fraction of the population is actually willing to buy used or second-hand products. "There is a clear discrepancy between fundamental principles and practical behaviour," said ETH professor Thomas Bernauer, who led the study released on Thursday.

For instance, household appliances such as vacuum cleaners, smartphones or washing machines are rarely bought if they have already been used by someone else.

However, the majority of respondents still believe that a more circular economy could benefit Switzerland, and long-lasting products built with recycled materials would make the country more competitive on a global scale, as well as less dependent on imported energy and raw materials.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]













