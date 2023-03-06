Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

MP demands end to asylum system in Switzerland

Swiss news media has widely reported the recent eviction of 49 tenants in the town of Windish in Aargau, who have been ordered to leave their dwellings to make room for asylum seekers.

In a separate case, a tenant in Seegräben, canton Zurich, was also given his marching orders so that his five-room apartment can be used to house refugees.

In response to these evictions, deputy Thomas Aeschi and his party, the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), will file a parliamentary motion on Tuesday, demanding that Switzerland immediately ceases processing asylum seekers and closes a transit zone along the Swiss border.

Switzerland must act now, before the situation "spirals out of control,” Aeschi said. “With the massive influx of illegal immigrants, the situation is explosive.”

More surveillance cameras installed on public transportation

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) currently has nearly 25,000 cameras on its trains — up from 10,000 a decade ago.

This is in addition to the more than 700 surveillance cameras already in operation in SBB stations.

If buses and trams are included in the calculation, commuters are ‘watched’ by more than 36,000 cameras across the country's public transportation network.



The reason cited is that cameras improve safety, both for commuters and staff, and can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings.

Video surveillance also helps to speed up interventions in cases of emergency, SBB said.

The Matterhorn will disappear from Toblerone packaging

The iconic mountain will no longer be depicted on the packaging of Toblerone chocolates.

The reason is that the chocolate with distinct triangular shape is losing its ‘Swissness.’

Currently produced in Bern, from July Toblerone will also be manufactured in Slovakia, which means that the company will lose the right to display Swiss national symbols on the package.

The chocolate will therefore no longer be “from Switzerland,” but instead “established in Switzerland.” The image of the Matterhorn will be removed and replaced by a generic mountain logo.



Last week has been bad for Switzerland in this regard, with another food item also being stripped of its ‘Swissness’:



Drivers in Switzerland spend 75 cents per kilometre



Every year, Touring Club Suisse (TCS) calculates how much a car costs for each kilometre driven, in terms of fuel and other prices.

In 2023, these charges are expected to reach 75 cents per kilometre — an increase of 4 cents compared to last year,

While this increase may not seem like much, TCS points out that the hike is, in fact, significant: it means that people driving several thousand kilometres each year will spend a “significant” amount of money, TCS spokesperson Laurent Pignot said.

SWISS unveils its new cabins on long-haul flights

On Friday, the national airline presented its new, totally redesigned cabins, to be inaugurated from 2025 on long distance flights.

SWISS Senses, that’s our new inflight experience as of 2025✈️

Improvements in the Economy Class include more legroom, greater seat pitch, and better entertainment system, the company said.

The already comfortable First and Business Class will have further upgrades as well..



