Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland’s largest cities are earthquake targets

While previous Swiss earthquakes struck mostly in Valais, which is most vulnerable to seismic activities due to its mountainous topography, urban centres are at risk as well.

According to an assessment published on Tuesday by the Swiss Seismological Service, “the greatest earthquake risk is in the cities of Basel, Geneva, Zurich, Lucerne and Bern, in that order.”

Although the hazard level differs, an earthquake striking in these cities would be catastrophic because “there are many buildings, some particularly vulnerable and often located on soft ground that amplifies seismic waves.”

Swiss mortgages reach record-high levels in 2023

Mortgages are currently at their highest level this year, at 2.95 percent for five-year, and 3.08 percent for 10-year fixed-rates, according to Moneyland consumer platform.

The reason for this hike, said Moneyland’s mortgage expert Felix Oeschger, is that inflation rose to 3.4 percent in Switzerland in February, driving interest rates upward.

It can’t be ruled out that the central bank will further increase interest in coming months, which means that mortgage rates will reach new highs this year,

Government to seek solutions to the housing crisis



Faced with the housing shortage and rising rents, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin will bring together this spring representatives of cantons, the construction sector, as well as the associations of tenants and landlords, in order to find solutions to the critical situation.

Among measures to be discussed are the rules for land use, so that more new houses can be built quicker.

“The challenges before us are immense,” Parmelin said on Tuesday, adding that if the present crisis is not resolved soon, it will create social tensions among the population.

Such was already the case recently when Zurich residents took to the streets to express their outrage with the shortage of affordable dwellings.

Shorter work hours for Swiss border guards

Personnel shortage that is impacting various Swiss industries is also affecting Switzerland’s border crossings with Germany.

Customs officers on the Stein and Koblenz border posts in the canton of Aargau will no longer work during off-peak hours, as there is not enough staff for around-the-clock presence.

The exact timetable has not been released yet.

Motorists who will cross this post when guards are off duty are urged to use the QuickZoll app to declare their merchandise, Swiss Customs said.

