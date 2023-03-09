Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Naturalisation for third-generation foreigners will not be eased

On Wednesday, the Council of States has vetoed a parliamentary initiative of the National Council which sought to relax the criteria for the naturalisation process for Swiss-born grandchildren of immigrants.

While some MPs have been calling for the loosening of the current requirements, thought to be too strict and difficult to fulfill, the majority of deputies voted to maintain the status quo.



This decision came a month after the Political Institutions Commission of the Council of States recommended that the parliament turn down any motions aimed at lowering the obstacles to naturalisation for this group of people.



Mineral deposits detected in butter sold in Switzerland

Laboratory tests revealed the presence of petroleum-derived substances in butter purchased in Swiss supermarkets.

Of the 13 different brands analysed, all contained these residues, though in varying quantities. Paradoxically, some of the highest concentrations were found in organic butter — one purchased at Coop and the other at Migros.

It is thought the substances got into the butter through the packaging, animal feed, or processing machines.

“We will strengthen internal controls and, if necessary, introduce new measures," a Coop spokesperson told RTS public broadcaster after the chemicals were detected.

First assisted suicide in Swiss prison

For the first time in Switzerland, a prisoner has ended his life with the help of an assisted suicide organisation, Exit, according to the Thursday's edition of the Wochenzeitung weekly.



The assisted suicide reportedly took place in the northern Bostadel prison near Zurich, but the man’s identity or the reason why he chose to die was not revealed due to Switzerland’s data protection and privacy laws.

Zurich judicial authorities have said, however, that the right of any person capable of discernment to choose the mode and the moment of his death also applies to prisoners.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, as long as all the rules are met. This article explains what they are:



What are Switzerland's new assisted suicide rules?

Milk flows in a Zug river

Several hundred litres of milk have coloured the Sarbach river in the Zug municipality of Neuheim white.



This occurrence was signaled to the police, as such matters usually are, by “an attentive citizen,” according to a press release from cantonal authorities on Wednesday.

Mehrere Hundert Liter Milch sind in der letzten Nacht in den Sarbach in der Gemeinde Neuheim gelangt und haben diesen bis zur Einmündung in die Sihl verschmutzt.



Die Ermittlungen zum Verursacher sind im Gang. Wir sind froh über Hinweise☎️ 041 728 41 41. ^klfr #zugerpolizei pic.twitter.com/uGwRu6wdXm — Zuger Polizei (@ZugerPolizei) March 8, 2023

How such a huge quantity of milk got into the river in the first place remains a mystery. Authorities are, however, ruling out a natural phenomenon, while the cantonal police are investigating.



So far at least, the ‘milk pollution’ has not caused any fish deaths, Zug officials report.



