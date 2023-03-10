Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Geneva should not hire cross-border workers for public institutions, MP urges

A motion has been filed in the cantonal parliament to ban French cross-border employees from working in Geneva’s public institutions.

MP Stéphane Florey, who has spearheaded the move, said cantonal and communal administration, as well as any companies that are subsidised with public money, must hire Swiss citizens only.

Certain institutions, however, could be exempted from this rule, such as Geneva’s hospitals, which depend heavily on cross-border workforce.

Florey’s party, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, has been urging Geneva public authorities to stop recruiting cross-border workers, "hiring local residents as a priority."

"Nearly one in three workers in Geneva is a cross-border commuter and thus replaces Genevans in the occupation of a job in our canton,” the party said.

Cantonal officials, however, insist that cross-border employees are a definite plus for Geneva.

“We clearly cannot do without them,” said Fabienne Fischer, who is charge of Geneva’s Department of the Economy and Employment.

The motion will be debated in the canton's parliament in the near future.

READ MORE: Are cross-border workers from France good or bad for Geneva's economy?

Drug shortage worsens

The list of medications that are in short supply in Switzerland has lengthened and now includes more than 1,000 drugs.

There are several reasons for the scarcity, according to chief pharmacist Enea Martinelli.

Among them are shortages of active substances, qualified personnel and equipment. Also, the production of many drugs has been outsources abroad, which makes Switzerland more dependent on foreign supply chains.

This situation is expected to continue for several months.

Tax votes in two cantons on Sunday

Geneva and Basel-City will vote on tax issues.

In Geneva, the issue is whether large shareholders should pay more tax on their profits.

The left-wing alliance, which launched this referendum, is urging the ‘yes’ vote, while authorities say the approval of this proposal would make Geneva less attractive for businesses, and many may choose to leave the canton.

In Basel-City, voters will decide on the proposed tax cuts, which would provide financial relief to all taxpayers.

Socialists and the Greens are urging the ‘no’ vote because they claim the tax package is unbalanced and the top earners as well as the wealthy would benefit more than low and middle-income individuals and families.

READ MORE: Five essential things you should know about Swiss taxes

Weekend weather: mostly wet

Rain and scattered snowflakes will fall in the northeastern and western regions, with daytime temperatures dipping from 10C on Saturday to 5 or 6C on Sunday.

It will be unseasonably warm in the south, however, with mostly sunny weather and temps of around 15 and 16C.

This is the forecast for the weekend and the rest of the week for your region.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



