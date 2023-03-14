Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Train tickets set to become more expensive this year



In 2022, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) posted a deficit of 245 million francs.

One of the ways to offset this massive loss is to increase the price of tickets, especially on regional routes, according to SBB general manager Vincent Ducrot.

He did not specify how much more commuters will have to pay to use the regional network, but did say the hike will be “moderate.”

New prices will likely go into effect before the end of 2023, Ducrot said.

And speaking of Swiss Federal Railways...

Company's cameras will still spy on commuters, but not too much

Recently, the SBB announced it would be installing more cameras on its trains and in stations to monitor the flow of passengers.

However, this surveillance system has been raising concerns relating to data protection.

As a result, the company will not be registering any data identifying the passersby in terms of age or gender in order to protect their privacy; instead, it will cull only the general information.

The SBB "has heard and taken seriously the fears expressed by the public," Ducrot said on Monday. "Trust in SBB is very important to me."

Are buildings in Basel earthquake-proof? Nobody knows



If you live in an old building in Basel, your apartment would most likely not withstand an earthquake. And if you want to find out just how resistant your dwelling is, don’t ask the authorities — they will not be able to tell you.

That’s because even though Basel is, along with Valais, most at risk for seismic events, officials don’t know how safe (or unsafe) older buildings in the city and canton are.



"A large part of Basel was built before the modern seismic standards, so earthquake safety is often unclear," according to Samuel Mock from Basel’s hazard prevention department. “There is no systematic examination of the old buildings for earthquake resistance."

The ‘CH’ sticker may no longer be necessary on cars



It may no longer be necessary in the future to affix the the oval, black-and-white CH sticker to the rear of your car.

Currently, the law requires all vehicles registered in Switzerland, including motorcycles, trucks, and trailers traveling abroad to “bear a distinctive sign of nationality, i.e. the CH sticker, clearly visible on the rear of the vehicle.”

However, the Federal Council wants to examine the feasibility of integrating the ‘CH’ — which stands for ‘Switzerland’ — directly onto the cars’ license plates.

While the sticker is not necessary when driving in Switzerland, it is required when leaving the country.

This obligation stems from the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, passed in 1968, which Switzerland has also ratified.

