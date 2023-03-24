Everything that changes about life in Switzerland in April 2023

Advertisement

Although poet TS Eliot said that "April is the cruellest month," there is nothing to indicate that it will be like that in Switzerland. In fact, there are a few good things to look forward to. This is what you can expect to happen:

Law promoting solar energy goes into effect

After Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, and the continued flow of energy sources became doubtful, the Federal Council decided to amend the existing Energy Act to allow better promotion of solar energy.

The amended law comes into effect on April 1st.

Specifically, it will facilitate large photovoltaic installations to allow for solar energy and set a single fee for them, which can reach 60 percent of the investment costs.

The new rule will be in force until 2025.

Advertisement

Geneva elects its government

On April 2nd, citizens of Geneva will vote for their cantonal representatives for both the Grand Council and the Council of State.

The former is the parliament (legislative) and the latter the executive branch of the government.

The officials to both will be elected for five-year terms, that is, until 2028.

More information about this process can be found here.

Easter!

Easter this year falls on Sunday, April 9th.

However, in most cantons (except in Valais and Ticino), April 7th, Good Friday, is also a public holiday. As for Easter Monday, it is an official holiday everywhere except the cantons of Lucerne and Neuchâtel.

In terms of Easter school vacations, they vary from canton to canton, usually lasting two weeks.

READ MORE: Easter trees and egg smashing: How to celebrate Easter the Swiss way

A new airline will inaugurate flights between Geneva and New York

So far only one airline, SWISS, flies nonstop from Geneva to New York’s JFK airport.

But from April 11th, another carrier, Delta, will serve the same route daily, with a 238-seat Boeing 767-400ER aircraft.

Competition usually drives prices down, so let's see what happens with the cost of tickets on this route.

A new raide from Geneva to New York. Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP

Sechseläuten, Zurich

While not a public holiday, many businesses, offices, and banks close for the day, so that Zurich residents can celebrate this ancient spring festival that occurs every year on the third Monday of April. This means that this year it falls on April 17th, and allows for a long weekend of fun and festivities.

This article explains what this holiday is all about:

Here's why people in Zurich burn a huge snowman every April

Skiing at most resorts comes to an end

Despite a slow start of the season due to unusually warm weather, abundant amounts of snow fell in the Alps after the Christmas holidays.

While low resorts have already shut down, many lying at medium and higher attitudes will close for the summer in April.

This is a comprehensive list of which Swiss resorts will close in April (and a few that remain open through May).

You can put them away until next season. Photo: Pixabay

Earth Day

In Switzerland, as elsewhere, April 22nd marks the Earth Day, the world's largest environmental movement.

This year’s theme is 'Invest in Our Planet', designed to persuade businesses, governments and citizens around the world of the need to improve our environment and give future generations a better and safer future.

Various towns around the country, including schools and universities, will hold earth-related events for people of all ages.

Check your community’s calendar to find out what is planned for your area.

Advertisement

What else will happen during April?

It is likely that some of the news that have dominated the headlines in Switzerland until now will ‘spill over’ to April as well.

For instance, expect the continuation of the Credit Suisse – UBS saga; more news about inflation and cost of living; the rent trends and general housing shortage, as well as continued discussions about Switzerland’s stance on exporting arms to Ukraine.