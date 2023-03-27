Seven events not to miss in Switzerland in April

Advertisement

Whether you are into music, food, nature, or any other type of activity, you will likely find something that interests you in April.

These are just some suggestions from different regions, but you can find more to do if you look at your local community’s calendar of events.

This is what's on in various regions:

Tulip festival, Morges (Vaud)

You may think this flower is more associated with Holland than with Switzerland, but you will change your mind if your visit the annual tulip extravaganza in this quaint town on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Starting on April 1st and until May 14th, you can walk on winding paths in the Independence Park behind the historic castle and admire more than 300 varieties of tulips you didn’t even know existed.

Just one of over 300 varieties of tulips in Morges. Photo: The Local

Brunch in Reithalle (Basel)

An old stately building scenically set in a big park in the Basel suburb of Wenkenhof, the Reithalle serves "Spring" brunch on two Sundays in April: on the 2nd and the 16th.

It is the local favourite for people in the area, but tourists are welcome as well.

Zermatt unplugged (Valais)

Now that the winter season is almost over in one of Switzerland’s best-known resorts, the town is not about to go into hibernation.

On the contrary, the first whiff of spring is the music festival that will take place between April 11th and 15th.

The stage will be set up in the centre of the village, where you can listen to multi-genre artists performing at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn.

You can find out who is performing on each day of the festival here.

Sechseläuten, Zurich

While not a public holiday per se, many businesses, offices, and banks close for the day, so that Zurich residents can celebrate this ancient spring festival that occurs every year on the third Monday of April.

This means that this year it falls on April 17th, and allows for a long weekend of fun and festivities.

The International Exhibition of Inventions (Geneva)

If you are curious about what unique objects the inventors and nerds from around the world have created, head to the Palexpo in Geneva between April 26th and 30th.

There, you can see about 1,000 new products, both conventional and wacky, that are ready to hit the market.

The Envirama Show will take place in parallel to showcase environmental innovations.

Solothurn Beer Days

Now we are talking!

The largest beer festival in Switzerland will take place from April 27th to 29th in and around the Rythalle in Solothurn.

More than 50 local, regional and national breweries, both micro and medium-sized, will present their art of brewing.

According to organisers, this annual event, which started in 2004, always makes a big splash, though hopefully not literally.



E guete! Image by Alexa from Pixabay

Food Truck Festival, Locarno (Ticino)

If you are a fan of good street food, then the one taking place in Piazza Grande in Locarno from April 28th to May 1st, may be just up your alley.

You will be able to sample not just authentic dishes from Ticino and Italy, but also from other parts of Switzerland — all cooked in and served from trucks and caravans.

